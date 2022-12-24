The Bread Club breaks down the card, from top to bottom, give predictions and are joined by a star studded lineup to talk Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Voice of NJPW, Kevin Kelly returns to talk about the historic event. They are joined by 1/2 of the NJPW IWGP JR Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as Francesco Akira talks about his first ever Tokyo Dome match & lastly they are joined by the only Lord in all of NJPW, Mr Lord Gideon Grey. If you are preparing for Wrestle Kingdom 17, this is the show for you.

8 HOURS AGO