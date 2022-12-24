Read full article on original website
Related
Jade Cargill Wants To Defend Her TBS Championship Against Charlotte Flair, Flair Praises Cargill
Jade Cargill wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair and "The Queen" appears to be keeping a close eye on the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since her debut. At the start of 2022, she became the first-ever AEW TBS Champion and because of her dominance, she is the only woman to have ever held that prize as of this writing.
NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24): Kratos, Pretty Empowered, Rhett Titus In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its NWA Christmas Special on December 24. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24) - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Caytal & Shepherd Lutz. - Eric Jackson def. Sodapop. - The Country...
NWA Super Powerrr Results (12/27): Tyrus, Ricky Morton, Kamille, And More Compete
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Super Powerrr on December 27 on FITE TV and YouTube. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. NWA World Television Championship: Jordan Clearwater (c) (with BLK Jeez & Austin Idol) def. Mercurio after Idol distracted Mercurio. The Mortons...
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (12/28): Samoa Joe Set To Defend TNT Gold, Best Of Seven Continues
It's Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and you know what that means!. On the final Wednesday of 2022, AEW plans on closing out the year with a smash, a New Year's Smash. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents the final AEW Dynamite of 2022. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and more will be in action. Samoa Joe will also defend his TNT Championship and we will get the penultimate, and potentially final, match in the series between Death Triangle and The Elite.
Fallon Henley Wins The Battle For The Bar, Wes Lee Retains | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 27, 2022:. - Kiana James faced Fallon Henley in the Battle for the Bar Match. In the closing moments, a botched distraction from Brooks Jensen cost James the match, and Henley capitalized, so her family held onto their bar. -...
Kenny Omega: Without Me, NJPW Has Lacked Charisma, Magic, And Eyeballs Watching
Kenny Omega is ready to being the magic back to NJPW. Omega will return to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega hasn't competed in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 when he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview w/ Kevin Kelly, Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey | NJPW Bread Club
The Bread Club breaks down the card, from top to bottom, give predictions and are joined by a star studded lineup to talk Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Voice of NJPW, Kevin Kelly returns to talk about the historic event. They are joined by 1/2 of the NJPW IWGP JR Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as Francesco Akira talks about his first ever Tokyo Dome match & lastly they are joined by the only Lord in all of NJPW, Mr Lord Gideon Grey. If you are preparing for Wrestle Kingdom 17, this is the show for you.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022) Results: Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo, Battle For the Bar Match, Schism In Action.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022). - NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo (w/ Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo). - Battle For The Bar: Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs) vs. Kiana James (w/ Giovanna Eburneo). - Drew Gulak Host Seminar. - Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid &...
Eddie Edwards Discusses Canceled IMPACT Rebellion Match Against Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Edwards talks the Rebellion match against Jonathan Gresham that was canceled. When Jonathan Gresham first joined IMPACT Wrestling in early 2022, Eddie Edwards and Honor No More quickly became one of his biggest enemies within the company. Edwards and Gresham were set to clash at the promotion's Rebellion pay-per-view in April, but Gresham was pulled from the match at the last minute due to injury.
North American Title Defense | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/27/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. - Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, & Odyssey Jones vs. The Schism. - Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo for the North American Title. - Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness....
Tony Khan: Our Women's Roster Became More Diverse in 2022, A Lot Of Women Improved
Tony Khan talks the current state of the AEW women's division. Throughout 2022, both All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor have added plenty of talent to their already stacked roster. On the women's side of things, notable names such as Toni Storm, Athena, and Saraya have all joined the ranks of that division.
Wrestling World Remembers Brodie Lee On Two Year Anniversary Of His Passing | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 26, 2022. - Many performers, fans, and promotions took time out of their day today to celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on the two year anniversary of his passing:. - Check out the latest edition of AEW...
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT
Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
2022 Best & Worst Moments: CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Vince McMahon, Mandy Rose, More | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable looks back on the best and worst moments of 2022: from Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline to CM Punk's explosive Brawl Out press conference and Vince McMahon's retirement and Mandy Rose's release. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) is Alicia Atout, Ella Jay and Connor Casey.
WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour From Atlanta, GA Results (12/27): Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE held a live event on December 27 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour From Atlanta, GA Results (12/27) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch went to a no contest when...
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Go All Out Against Great Muta, But Also Enjoy The Moment
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta in one of Muta's final matches as a professional. Though Nakamura is signed to WWE, he was given the greenlight to take the match as Muta requested to work with Nakamura. The two have only wrestled two singles matches against each other with both bouts taking place in 2008.
Nyla Rose Talks Showing More Personality In AEW, Notes That It's Natural Evolution Of The Character
Nyla Rose talks her most recent character work in All Elite Wrestling. Since debuting as an original when the company was first formed back in 2019, Nyla Rose has done quite a bit in All Elite Wrestling. Although she first started out with a intimidating beast-like character, Rose has grown over the past few months into being more relatable type of a character.
Tony Khan Talks Future Changes To AEW's Set/Presentation, Says The Most Important Thing Is The Fans
Tony Khan talks the upcoming changes to AEW's set and/or presentation. Earlier this month, rumors began to circulate stating that AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will have a new look and/or a new presentation to kick off 2023. These rumors were later confirmed by Tony Khan in a recent interview with TV Insider.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Praises Finn Balor For His Transformation Upon Forming Bullet Club
In 2013, Finn Balor (Prince Devitt in NJPW) aligned with Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson to form Bullet Club. The formation came at the expense of Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was laid out by the group at Wrestling Dontaku. Bullet Club took Balor and NJPW to new heights...
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set For NXT New Year's Evil 2023
A new tag team match is set for NXT New Year's Evil. After weeks of postponing the match to make sure that all competitors would be at 100%, Indus Sher, the tandem of Veer Mahaan and Sanga will take on Julius and Brutus Creed live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at NXT New Year's Evil.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0