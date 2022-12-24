ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (12/28): Samoa Joe Set To Defend TNT Gold, Best Of Seven Continues

It's Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and you know what that means!. On the final Wednesday of 2022, AEW plans on closing out the year with a smash, a New Year's Smash. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents the final AEW Dynamite of 2022. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and more will be in action. Samoa Joe will also defend his TNT Championship and we will get the penultimate, and potentially final, match in the series between Death Triangle and The Elite.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview w/ Kevin Kelly, Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey | NJPW Bread Club

The Bread Club breaks down the card, from top to bottom, give predictions and are joined by a star studded lineup to talk Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Voice of NJPW, Kevin Kelly returns to talk about the historic event. They are joined by 1/2 of the NJPW IWGP JR Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as Francesco Akira talks about his first ever Tokyo Dome match & lastly they are joined by the only Lord in all of NJPW, Mr Lord Gideon Grey. If you are preparing for Wrestle Kingdom 17, this is the show for you.
Eddie Edwards Discusses Canceled IMPACT Rebellion Match Against Jonathan Gresham

Eddie Edwards talks the Rebellion match against Jonathan Gresham that was canceled. When Jonathan Gresham first joined IMPACT Wrestling in early 2022, Eddie Edwards and Honor No More quickly became one of his biggest enemies within the company. Edwards and Gresham were set to clash at the promotion's Rebellion pay-per-view in April, but Gresham was pulled from the match at the last minute due to injury.
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT

Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Go All Out Against Great Muta, But Also Enjoy The Moment

On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta in one of Muta's final matches as a professional. Though Nakamura is signed to WWE, he was given the greenlight to take the match as Muta requested to work with Nakamura. The two have only wrestled two singles matches against each other with both bouts taking place in 2008.
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set For NXT New Year's Evil 2023

A new tag team match is set for NXT New Year's Evil. After weeks of postponing the match to make sure that all competitors would be at 100%, Indus Sher, the tandem of Veer Mahaan and Sanga will take on Julius and Brutus Creed live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at NXT New Year's Evil.
