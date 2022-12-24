Read full article on original website
Related
985theriver.com
ISP provide crash numbers following winter storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday marks one week since a winter storm rolled through the Wabash Valley, leaving plenty of snowfall and subzero temperatures for Hoosiers around the state. On Wednesday, state police provided the updated crash numbers from last weekend. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said...
985theriver.com
Paris High suffers significant water damage on Christmas
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire suppression line broke at Paris High School on Christmas Day, causing major damage throughout the building. According to a press release from Jeremy Larson, Superintendent of Paris Union School District No. 95, precautions were taken to prevent any issues with plumbing during the winter months, including regular walk-throughs of the building during winter break, and regulating the temperature of the building.
985theriver.com
Four cats die in 7th Ave. house fire in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. While there were no injuries, Berry said four cats perished in the fire.
985theriver.com
Officials offer tips to combat frozen pipes following storms
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As wind chills fell below -30 degrees at times during the winter storm last week, one of the biggest lasting consequences has been a substantial increase in frozen pipes around the Wabash Valley. Servpro Vigo marketing and communications director Mike Latta said the holiday weekend...
Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
Paris High School fire suppression line breaks on Christmas Day
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — School officials said a fire suppression line broke at Paris High School on Christmas Day, causing significant damage to the building. Though the building was kept at 65 degrees and conducted with regular walk-throughs to check the facilities, the school said the line flooded the school with water. This damaged the […]
WAND TV
Body of missing Atwood woman found
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old Atwood woman who had been missing since December 22 was found dead in a field west of Atwood. Karen Fennessy went missing during the evening of December 22 from her home in Atwood. The initial release from the Atwood Police Department said that she may have been suffering from a mental health issue.
985theriver.com
Crash on Margaret & Fruitridge leads to power outages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An energy pole was struck during a car collision involving 2 or more cars in the area of Margaret and Fruitridge Ave. around noon on Dec. 28, causing power outages for people in the area. UPDATED: Representatives from Duke Energy stated around 3:15 p.m....
WTHI
Greene County fire leaves one man dead
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed in a Greene County fire last week. It happened on December 23 on Pate Lane near Solsberry. The fire left one man dead. Other details about the fire are limited. Fire officials have not released the victim's identity or a cause...
WTHI
One hurt in Tuesday afternoon Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a person is alive after driving beneath a semi truck. The crash happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on US 40 in the East Glen area. An Indiana State Police spokesperson says the driver strayed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason. The...
985theriver.com
Wreck leaves car under semi in Seelyville, 1 injured
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crash involving a semi-truck has shut down Chamberlain Street in Seelyville. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of US 40 and Chamberlain Street Tuesday afternoon. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said a passenger vehicle was heading eastbound...
WTHI
State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
WLFI.com
Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
wamwamfm.com
Over 5 Accidents Reported Yesterday Around Daviess County
There are many accidents, mostly due to weather, to report from yesterday. A Jeep slid off the road into a ditch on 900 E near Graber Post with no injuries. A vehicle slid into the guard rail on I-69 at Mile Marker 68.5. A car slid into a ditch at...
Greene Co. Hospital adding police department
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Greene County General Hospital has officially implemented their own police department, a move that has been years in the making. Chief of police Bryan Woodall said he first mentioned making the move about 18 months ago. He said the main concern was staffing. “As time went on, it’s getting harder and harder […]
WTVW
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep...
bloomingtonian.com
49-year-old man arrested in Spencer, Indiana after shooting Bloomington man on West Kirkwood Tuesday
The Bloomington Police Department arrested 49-year-old Lewis Robert Siegrist, who is unhoused according to police, after he shot a 42-year-old man in the 1500 block of West Kirkwood, Tuesday, according to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo. Police tracked the suspect, who was armed with a 9mm handgun, to a...
MyWabashValley.com
Team Green Law shares info on how to handle a car accident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — RT Green with Team Green Law shares important information about what any driver should know in the event of a car accident. From the moment the accident occurs to legal advice regarding damage and injury, Team Green Law is available to help. Offering free advice, Team Green Law can assist in the long process following a car accident.
Update: Greene County missing teen located
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said deputies were called to a home on Baseline Road […]
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
Comments / 0