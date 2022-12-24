AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:31 a.m. EST

Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend. The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Police Chief Booker Hodges said the entire incident lasted about 30 seconds. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. Ovechkin scored his 802nd goal into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Washington Capitals' 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Ovechkin scored his 801st goal earlier to end a four-game drought and match Howe. He's now 92 away from tying Wayne Gretzky's record that long seemed unapproachable.

Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. The university said in a statement that officials are reviewing Trew's statement.

Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved. Austin could be forced to sit out for a minimum of a year, pending the results of the appeal. The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Austin’s attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football.

Doncic scores 50, Mavericks edge Rockets 112-106

HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points , including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106. Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic’s second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022. Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s. Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds,

Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100. Brooklyn won its eighth straight to match its longest winning streak since moving from New Jersey a decade ago. Nic Claxton made his first nine shots and finished 9 for 10 for a season high-tying 19 points for the Nets, who have won 12 of their last 13 games. After scoring 91 points in the first half Wednesday against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history, the Nets had to win a different type of game against a Bucks team that came in with an NBA-leading 22-9 record.

Jets' Wilson wasn't ready to return so soon from reboot

Zach Wilson’s reset needed more time. The New York Jets benched the second-year quarterback for three games so he could work on his mechanics, fundamentals and mental approach. But Wilson was forced back into action in the middle of a playoff push because of Mike White’s rib injury and the flaws in his game are still very much present. And perhaps worse than ever. Being replaced by fourth-stringer Chris Streveler in a 19-3 loss to Jacksonville on Thursday night to give the offense a spark was further evidence Wilson just isn’t the guy the Jets hoped for when they drafted him No. 2 overall last year.

Another week, another skid ends for streaking Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended all sorts of skids this season, so it shouldn’t have been that surprising to see them stop a six-game road losing streak in prime-time games with a 19-3 victory at the New York Jets. These aren’t the Jaguars of the last two seasons — or the last two decades. They have seemingly flushed years of futility while winning three consecutive games and five of their last seven. Jacksonville (7-8) is now closing in on a winner-takes-the-AFC South game against Tennessee in the regular-season finale.

Hartman throws 3 TD passes, Wake Forest beats Missouri 27-17

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. The redshirt junior now will look at entering the NFL draft or transfer portal. Hartman threw his 108th career touchdown pass to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record on a 5-yard strike to Taylor Morin that made it 7-0 with 9:43 left in the first quarter. He had been tied with Clemson’s Tajh Boyd and ended up with 110 TD passes overall.

Ex-Navy SEAL makes big impression on Buffalo football team

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Damian Jackson followed two tours of duty with the Navy SEALs by turning to football. He sees it as a potential career even though he never played the sport growing up. The 30-year-old University at Buffalo defensive end is set to play the final game of his college career on Tuesday, when the Bulls face Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl. Jackson is looking ahead to attracting NFL attention as a special teams player. He's already earned the respect from Buffalo teammates and coaches for his humility and how Jackson has led by example.