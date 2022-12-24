ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades to start, surf on the way up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Waking up with breezy trade winds on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, trade winds diminish and become variable 5 to 15 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 69.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Southwest Flight diverted back to DKI due to 'customer behavior'

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Southwest Airlines reported a flight that was diverted back to Honolulu Tuesday night was due to "customer behavior." The plane, bound for Oakland, California took off around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon from Daniel K. Inouye Airport only to return to DKI by 8:30 Tuesday night.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Trade winds build, drier conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Today expect partly cloudy skies with a low chance of showers. Highs 78 to 83. Trade winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy skies. Lows 63 to 69. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 27, 2022)

HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2022) -- Sales are now under way today for New Year's firecrackers on Oahu, but only for those who have already bought a permit. -- New developments in the search for a purse stolen from the North Shore home of the artist Wyland. -- HPD is issuing citations to red light runners caught by a newly installed cameras.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Oahu families spent Christmas day in the sun

For some Kapolei residents, it is a winter wonderland as they had 13 tons of snow delivered for them to play in. But for most families, it’s a warm Christmas in Hawaii using sand for snowball fights and building their most creative snowmen.
KAPOLEI, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Honolulu: Top Most Fascinating Places In Honolulu, Hawaii

Tourist Attractions And Places In Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is a popular vacation spot for tourists. It offers a unique culture, historic sites, and beaches. The most prominent attraction in the city is Waikiki Beach. This two-mile stretch of sand is the perfect place to swim, surf,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a real Christmas?. The city is offering details on how you can recycle it through the green waste collection system. Remove the ornaments and decorations from your tree. Cut it to fit inside your green cart. Be sure the lid can closed. Trees with flocking or...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy