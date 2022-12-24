Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Breezy trades to start, surf on the way up
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Waking up with breezy trade winds on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, trade winds diminish and become variable 5 to 15 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 69.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
Despite clear skies, dozens of flights canceled in Honolulu
The holiday travel nightmare continues across the nation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
KITV.com
Southwest Flight diverted back to DKI due to 'customer behavior'
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Southwest Airlines reported a flight that was diverted back to Honolulu Tuesday night was due to "customer behavior." The plane, bound for Oakland, California took off around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon from Daniel K. Inouye Airport only to return to DKI by 8:30 Tuesday night.
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Trade winds build, drier conditions
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Today expect partly cloudy skies with a low chance of showers. Highs 78 to 83. Trade winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy skies. Lows 63 to 69. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 27, 2022)
HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2022) -- Sales are now under way today for New Year's firecrackers on Oahu, but only for those who have already bought a permit. -- New developments in the search for a purse stolen from the North Shore home of the artist Wyland. -- HPD is issuing citations to red light runners caught by a newly installed cameras.
Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November.
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
Oahu families spent Christmas day in the sun
For some Kapolei residents, it is a winter wonderland as they had 13 tons of snow delivered for them to play in. But for most families, it’s a warm Christmas in Hawaii using sand for snowball fights and building their most creative snowmen.
Stranded, Lone Hawaii Hiker Rescued on Christmas Day
For Outsiders, it’s not unusual for folks to take a holiday hike and celebrate a bit of serenity on their day off before the family comes. But for this Hawaii hiker, his casual stroll on the Paumalū Gulch Trail turned into a rescue mission when he lost his bearings.
City and County of Honolulu schedule for New Year’s
County officials on Oahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2 in observance of the New Year.
nomadlawyer.org
Honolulu: Top Most Fascinating Places In Honolulu, Hawaii
Tourist Attractions And Places In Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is a popular vacation spot for tourists. It offers a unique culture, historic sites, and beaches. The most prominent attraction in the city is Waikiki Beach. This two-mile stretch of sand is the perfect place to swim, surf,...
KITV.com
DLNR: Christmas tree bonfires at Ahu o Laka illegal and disrespectful
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is reminding everyone it's illegal to burn your old tree or have a tree bonfire at the Ahu o Laka Sandbar in Kane'ohe Bay. DLNR has received complaints about bonfires there in the past.
KITV.com
How to properly recycle or dispose of your Christmas Tree
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Christmas has come and gone and now it's time for disposing and recycling your trees. The first thing you need to do is remove all ornaments, lights, and tinsel from your trees.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inflation is still high, but there’s good news for your New Year’s sashimi spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of just about everything is on the rise, but what about fresh fish?. Michael Goto is with the United Fishing Agency and says that strong demand isn’t driving up the price. ”We had a great catch this morning and supply is looking really good...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a real Christmas?. The city is offering details on how you can recycle it through the green waste collection system. Remove the ornaments and decorations from your tree. Cut it to fit inside your green cart. Be sure the lid can closed. Trees with flocking or...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt
A reported mid-air fight has turned around a Southwest plane that departed from Honolulu.
