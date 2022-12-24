Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
Former Clevelander shares her experience living through the Buffalo blizzard
CLEVELAND — While Northeast Ohio is still feeling the effects of the severe winter storm that barreled through the region over the weekend, Buffalo got hit as hard as anyone in the country. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Northeast Ohio ski resort opens for the season
Brutally cold temperatures have kept many people indoors recently, but many are excited to hit the ski trails now that the Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort is open for the season.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Hosts a Chic New Year’s Eve With James Bond Music
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in sophisticated continental style with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. Dress in your most elegant clothes to come to beautiful Severance Hall and enjoy a tribute to the music of James Bond. The orchestra will be joined by Broadway performers Morgan James and Hugh Panaro as...
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
newsnet5
Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers
CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
How things are returning to normal in Northeast Ohio after holiday weekend storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the major storm system, it appears as if Northeast Ohio has been returning to some sense of normalcy Monday morning with few issues to report. Highs in the area are expected to reach the 20s today with a chance for some additional light snow this afternoon and evening.
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Best restaurant in Ohio, according to Guy Fieri, is right here in Cleveland
Mashed, which coins itself as multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, rounded up all the locations featured on his show to come up with a list of the top diner, drive-in or dive in every state.
Frigid Northeast Ohio weather causing pipes to freeze for many in the area
CLEVELAND — The freezing cold took a toll on much of the United States over the Christmas weekend, and the second wave of damage will soon be evident once the warmer weather thaws the snow and ice. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
White Christmas comes true for Northeast Ohio
A white Christmas might have been on some folk’s wish list for this holiday weekend, but as the saying goes “be careful what you wish for.”
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
Happy Endings DJs to Spin at Lake Affect Studios on Friday
Monthly dance party will bring the year to a close with a blowout party
Cleveland News - Fox 8
The worst is behind us! Cold Monday with warmup on the way
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The worst is behind us! Still some slick spots on roadways this morning. Single digits temps to start with subzero with chills. Today, temperatures return to the teens and winds continue to die down. No more weather alerts for the near future!. Will still feel below...
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Cleveland Jewish News
Hundreds attend Nissim Black concert at Grog Shop
About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Attendees enjoyed a set by the...
Around the world, one step at a time: After walking across the United States, Cleveland man sets an even more ambitious goal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Maczuzak jumped in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California in July 2016, the final act of a four-month adventure walking across the United States. “That’s all I planned on doing,” he said.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns with ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ in tow
“The Nutcracker.” “A Christmas Carol.” “A Christmas Story.” “Die Hard.”. And Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Since 1999 -- when the symphonic-leaning hard rock group played three of its first seven concerts at the Cleveland Music Hall and the Palace Theatre and established the city as a stronghold -- TSO has become as integral to the holidays as any of those other totems.
Earle B. Turner treats kids with free 'Avatar' tickets after deadly shooting
Earle B. Turner pays for Avatar tickets for 20 kids at the recreation center after a deadly shooting earlier this month. Turner hopes this will restore confidence in the neighborhood.
