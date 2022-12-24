ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

newsnet5

Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers

CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland

Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

The worst is behind us! Cold Monday with warmup on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The worst is behind us! Still some slick spots on roadways this morning. Single digits temps to start with subzero with chills. Today, temperatures return to the teens and winds continue to die down. No more weather alerts for the near future!. Will still feel below...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hundreds attend Nissim Black concert at Grog Shop

About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Attendees enjoyed a set by the...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns with ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ in tow

“The Nutcracker.” “A Christmas Carol.” “A Christmas Story.” “Die Hard.”. And Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Since 1999 -- when the symphonic-leaning hard rock group played three of its first seven concerts at the Cleveland Music Hall and the Palace Theatre and established the city as a stronghold -- TSO has become as integral to the holidays as any of those other totems.
CLEVELAND, OH

