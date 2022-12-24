Read full article on original website
City of Amarillo issuing debt for landfill and neighborhood park amenities
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is planning to issue over $10 million in debt, addressing issues at the landfill and with neighborhood park amenities. The city says one of these issuance is for “Certificates of Obligation,” meaning it doesn’t need tax payer approval. $6.3...
Broken water line damages Amarillo Globe-News Center for Performing Arts, moving one event
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A broken water line at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts (GNCPA) has caused damage to the facility and will result in one event being moved to the Amarillo Civic Center auditorium. On Christmas Eve, a water line on the fire suppression system...
Sad News; Globe News Center Damaged By Broken Water Line
In the past couple of weeks, plumbing problems have been at the top of a lot of our minds. I've suffered my own issues with broken pipes recently. Even the City of Amarillo isn't immune from the woes that come with busted water pipes. The Globe News Center has suffered...
LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
1 hospitalized in downtown wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
Nationwide flight delays and cancellations impacting Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season. Today nationwide there have been 10,001 delayed flights and 4,387 flight cancellations. Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears to be feeling...
High Plains Food Bank announces end-of-year match
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the High Plains Food Bank announced Tuesday that a local community member, along with an employer, is establishing an end-of-year match in 2022 to raise money for the organization. According to a news release from the High Plains Food Bank, Bill Bandy, a friend of the organization, along with […]
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
Heart of the High Plains: Faith City Mission
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission has been helping people who are without homes, who are dealing with addiction, or facing food insecurity, for more than 70 years. Executive Director of Faith City Mission Jena Taylor said since 1951, the mission of Faith City has not changed, it’s continued and amplified. “We feed three […]
Man shot in hotel parking lot on I-40 in Amarillo, police looking for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a hotel on I-40 in Amarillo. Police are looking for the shooter. According to police. the victim was shot around 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the WoodSpring Suites at 4601 I-40. He was taken...
I-40 in Carson County reopened after grass fire
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire-Rescue along with Pantex fire and Carson County fire worked to contain a grass fire near I-40 in Carson County today. I-40 at mile marker 84 was closed, but the highway has since reopened. Potter County Fire-Rescue is asking that you avoid any...
