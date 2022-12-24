ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
96.9 KISS FM

The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.

There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 hospitalized in downtown wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Nationwide flight delays and cancellations impacting Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season. Today nationwide there have been 10,001 delayed flights and 4,387 flight cancellations. Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears to be feeling...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart of the High Plains: Faith City Mission

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission has been helping people who are without homes, who are dealing with addiction, or facing food insecurity, for more than 70 years. Executive Director of Faith City Mission Jena Taylor said since 1951, the mission of Faith City has not changed, it’s continued and amplified. “We feed three […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo

A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

I-40 in Carson County reopened after grass fire

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire-Rescue along with Pantex fire and Carson County fire worked to contain a grass fire near I-40 in Carson County today. I-40 at mile marker 84 was closed, but the highway has since reopened. Potter County Fire-Rescue is asking that you avoid any...
CARSON COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy