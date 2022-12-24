Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatmentMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)IBWAA
Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Pelicans' Zion Williamson takes over, has team's final 14 in win
Zion Williamson scored 33 of his career-best 43 points in the second half, including the Pelicans' last 14 points, as New Orleans held on for a 119-118 win over Minnesota.
Idaho8.com
Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points and Kevin Huerter added 11 for the Kings. Sacramento has lost three of four games to open a six-game homestand.
Idaho8.com
Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks. Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with a second remaining. The first 60-point game in Dallas history also was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history.
Idaho8.com
‘I’m tired as hell,’ says Luka Dončić after making NBA history with record-breaking triple-double in the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the New York Knicks
Luka Dončić put up a historic triple-double in the Dallas Mavericks’ thrilling 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The 23-year-old recorded a career-high 60 points and a career-high 21 rebounds to go with 10 assists, helping the Mavericks come from nine points down with just 33 seconds of regulation time remaining.
Idaho8.com
George scores 23, Clippers beat Raptors for 7th win in 9
TORONTO (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers won for the seventh time in nine games , beating the Toronto Raptors 124-113. Norman Powell scored 22 points off the bench and Kawhi Leonard had 15 as the two members of Toronto’s 2019 championship team returned to Canada for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, topping 25 for the career-high fifth straight game, and Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors’ home losing streak reached four.
Idaho8.com
Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson had 29 points and Jonathan Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, helping the Golden State Warriors top the Charlotte Hornets 110-105. Thompson went 5 for 12 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Jordan Poole had 24 points and six assists for Golden State. Kuminga finished with 14 points and five rebounds. LaMelo Bell overcame 7-of-25 shooting — 2 for 11 from deep — to finish with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Charlotte completed the second game of a back-to-back after losing 124-113 at Portland on Monday.
Idaho8.com
Washington scores 26 as banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall. Eight Suns scored in double figures, helping the team stop a three-game slide. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 14 points and six assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points.
Idaho8.com
Brown (39 pts), Tatum (38) lead Celtics past Rockets 126-102
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul that sparked the Boston Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets. Jayson Tatum added 38 points and eight rebounds. Robert Williams III grabbed 15 rebounds to go with his 11 points in 20 minutes as Boston won its third game in a row. Jalen Green scored 28 and Kevin Porter Jr. had 22 points with nine assists for the Rockets. Houston snapped a five-game losing streak in Chicago on Monday.
Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'
When asked about his playing future, LeBron James said he's unsure how many more seasons he has left but added that winning is his top priority.
Idaho8.com
It’s no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs’ Doncic goes viral
DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don’t. It doesn’t really matter with Luka Doncic’s logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21...
Idaho8.com
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle
DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of their game. Orlando’s Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench Wednesday. Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench as they chased an errant pass, starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams.
Idaho8.com
Few winning teams leads to 1 Week 17 matchup of winners
This is not exactly a winning weekend upcoming of NFL football. The Monday night matchup between Buffalo and Cincinnati is the only one in Week 17 that features two teams with winning records. That marks just the seventh time since the merger that one of the final two weeks of the season featured one or fewer matchup with winning teams, according to Sportradar. The last time it happened was in Week 16 of the 2011 season when Atlanta faced New Orleans.
Pac-12 Bowl Record at 2-1 After Oregon’s Thrilling Win Over UNC
Holiday Bowl: Ducks score in final seconds, then winning extra point hits upright but goes through. Videos of both plays and weird interception available in the story.
Idaho8.com
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs’ 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 28 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reach 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena after returning from a 14-game, 33-day trip. Evan Rodrigues, Cole Makar and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight to Arizona for the first time in nine seasons.
Idaho8.com
Chargers’ Ekeler ‘going fantasy crazy’ with NFL-best 16 TDs
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs. With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase. Ekeler leads the NFL with 16 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Chargers, who host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Ekeler tied for the league lead with 20 TDs last season. He’s the fourth player in the last 15 years with at least 15 scrimmage touchdowns in two straight seasons. Ekeler got off to a slow start this season but since has stabilized the Chargers’ offense.
Comments / 0