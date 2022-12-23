Nets' Kevin Durant says win over Bucks 'good for us' on road to being a title team

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has said that the Nets are a championship team and that he believes they can win it all if they execute and continue playing good basketball. The latest test of their title hopes came on Friday in their 118-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s good for us”, Durant said during his postgame press conference. “It’s good for us to keep stacking days. We respect Milwaukee, we understand how dominant they’ve been this season. We wanted to come out and we understand that everybody is watching this game, everybody came to this game, looked at this as bigger than a regular-season game”.

With this win, which Durant scored 24 points in, the Nets are now 6-6 against teams with winning records this season. Their next game is Monday as they host the San Antonio Spurs.