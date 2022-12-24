Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Idaho8.com
Hield makes 6 3-pointers as Pacers beat Hawks 129-114
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-114. Hield hit 11 of 16 shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. He leads the NBA with 132 3s this season. The Pacers led by 10 entering the fourth quarter and doubled that margin in about six minutes. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists. Myles Turner scored 18. John Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who were without injured starters De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela. Trae Young had 22 points and 10 assists.
Idaho8.com
Washington scores 26 as banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall. Eight Suns scored in double figures, helping the team stop a three-game slide. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 14 points and six assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points.
Idaho8.com
Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points and Kevin Huerter added 11 for the Kings. Sacramento has lost three of four games to open a six-game homestand.
Idaho8.com
Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks. Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with a second remaining. The first 60-point game in Dallas history also was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history.
Pistons overcame scuffle, ejections to beat Magic, 121-101
DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown...
Idaho8.com
George scores 23, Clippers beat Raptors for 7th win in 9
TORONTO (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers won for the seventh time in nine games , beating the Toronto Raptors 124-113. Norman Powell scored 22 points off the bench and Kawhi Leonard had 15 as the two members of Toronto’s 2019 championship team returned to Canada for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, topping 25 for the career-high fifth straight game, and Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors’ home losing streak reached four.
Idaho8.com
It’s no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs’ Doncic goes viral
DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don’t. It doesn’t really matter with Luka Doncic’s logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21...
Idaho8.com
Brown (39 pts), Tatum (38) lead Celtics past Rockets 126-102
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul that sparked the Boston Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets. Jayson Tatum added 38 points and eight rebounds. Robert Williams III grabbed 15 rebounds to go with his 11 points in 20 minutes as Boston won its third game in a row. Jalen Green scored 28 and Kevin Porter Jr. had 22 points with nine assists for the Rockets. Houston snapped a five-game losing streak in Chicago on Monday.
Idaho8.com
Wizards prevail 116-111 to snap 76ers’ 8-game winning streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 19 and the Washington Wizards ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak with a 116-111 victory. The Wizards withstood a 48-point effort by Joel Embiid and a 26-point, 13-assist performance by James Harden. The 76ers cut a 16-point deficit to one late in the game but couldn’t overtake Washington, which played the final 4:17 without Beal. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal had a sore left hamstring. The Wizards have won three of four following a 10-game losing streak.
George, Flagler pace No. 12 Baylor in win over Nicholls
WACO, Texas (AP) — Keyonte George scored 21 points, and No. 12 Baylor pulled away from Nicholls State in the second half of an 85-56 victory Wednesday night. George and Adam Flagler both made four 3-pointers for the Bears (10-2), who never trailed in their final game before opening Big 12 play.
Idaho8.com
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs’ 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 28 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reach 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena after returning from a 14-game, 33-day trip. Evan Rodrigues, Cole Makar and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight to Arizona for the first time in nine seasons.
Idaho8.com
Few winning teams leads to 1 Week 17 matchup of winners
This is not exactly a winning weekend upcoming of NFL football. The Monday night matchup between Buffalo and Cincinnati is the only one in Week 17 that features two teams with winning records. That marks just the seventh time since the merger that one of the final two weeks of the season featured one or fewer matchup with winning teams, according to Sportradar. The last time it happened was in Week 16 of the 2011 season when Atlanta faced New Orleans.
Idaho8.com
Jets’ White feeling good, ready for ‘tremendous opportunity’
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White felt ready to play two weeks ago. His broken ribs had doctors telling him otherwise. After sitting for two games, White was cleared for contact and is preparing to start at quarterback again for a New York Jets squad fighting for its postseason life. White has said the past few weeks he has felt good physically other than some soreness and he reiterated Wednesday he was satisfied with where he’s at. He also acknowledged he’ll likely have some extra protection on when he suits up Sunday. The Jets would make the playoffs if they win their last two games and New England loses one of its last two.
Idaho8.com
T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings’ offense
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. Hockenson has 52 catches on 73 targets for 444 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Vikings. He’s the team’s second-most targeted player in that span behind Justin Jefferson.
Idaho8.com
Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night. Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-01 in their past six games. Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.
Comments / 0