Covington changes police application requirements in effort to expand pool of potential candidates
Hoping to expand the pool of candidates eligible to become police officers, Covington leaders have tweaked the application requirements to give weight to continuous employment in areas unrelated to law enforcement. The Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved a change that would allow someone with a work history of two...
SD1 presents Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local companies
Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) has presented the 2022 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment. The...
'A living hell': West Price Hill tenants without heat, hot water for days
According to Willis Nibert, Resident Chair Committee for the building, the 190-unit apartment building on W. 8th Street in West Price Hill has been without heat, and hot water for five-days.
Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants
Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that an 18- to 22-year-old black male...
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
Butler County has no functioning auditor after Roger Reynolds’ felony conviction
Reynolds, who was charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, was found guilty of unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony charge, on Dec. 21.
Covington approves temporary moratorium on new short-term rentals; Williams honored in last meeting
In a surprise, emergency addition to Tuesday’s legislative meeting, Commissioners voted to approve a temporary moratorium on the city’s acceptance, review, and processing of new license applications for short-term rental dwellings. “We need to have a motion here to declare the emergency and then to adopt the ordinance,”...
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
All lanes now open on I-75 North in Gallatin County; warming trend underway, but be careful on the roads
Both lanes of Interstate 71 North in Gallatin County were openedf to traffic Sunday. A series of lane closures had been in effect on a portion of the interstate since Thursday morning due to slick conditions brought on by the arctic front that led to multiple stalled trucks and cars.
City of Covington says ‘farewell’ and thanks to Commissioner Michelle Williams upon retirement
The Covington Board of Commissioners said “farewell” to its longest-serving member, Michelle Williams, on Dec. 20 with a formal resolution and a gift of an engraved wooden keepsake box. Mostly, however, they told stories. Stories that spoke to their gratitude for Williams’ service and for her advocacy on...
State officials take over Miami Township fire investigation
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire in Clermont County. It broke out around 6 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. Four fire departments responded to the scene. One person was...
Bill and Betsy Scheben leave legacy of service to City of Union — and their senior living community
The Scheben family has been a part of the Union community for generations. When the Northern Kentucky city was just forming, the family members were farmers, innovators, business owners, and leaders in the city’s development. For some, the growth of a city is a large burden to carry. For...
State Senator Melinda Bush Resigning
Fire inspector Terrance Ivory installs a photoelectric smoke detector inside a rental property, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, in Cincinnati. New legislation proposed by Cincinnati vice-mayor Roxanne Qualls and city councilman P.G. Sittenfeld would require all rental properties in the city to be equipped with the smoke detectors. The legislation is driven by the death of two University of Cincinnati students following a New Year’s Day fire at a rented house near campus.
Miami Township fire turns fatal, coroner says
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was killed in a fire in Clermont County Tuesday night. Jeffrey England, 47, died at Bethesda North Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a home on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. England...
Patricia Scheyer: Out and about — photos of swearing-in at ceremonies for new elected officials
Out and about this week capturing a selection of happenings across the region, as new council members and judges and mayors are sworn in and promising to do their duty:
KY Court of Appeals: Campbell Board of Education can’t use eminent domain to take former DAV site
In a legal victory for the city of Cold Spring, the Kentucky Court of Appeals has stopped the transfer of the former Disabled American Veterans property on U.S. 27 and Industrial Road to the Campbell County School District. The property has been called the top development site in Campbell County....
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
Firefighters in Butler County respond to report of structure fire Tuesday evening
HAMILTON, Ohio — Firefighters in Butler County are responding to a report of a structure fire Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The report of a fire in the 7600 block of Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Township of Hamilton...
Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County, shoulder is blocked
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County. The left shoulder is blocked and traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
