Part 77 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. The turn of the millennium saw Catholic Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) re-evaluate their commitment to their Catholic heritage and culture. While Catholicity had for a time become a facet of institutional identity to be downplayed in an effort to attract more students and faculty, some schools have now sought to deepen commitment to Catholic identity in an effort to provide the best possible education of the whole person and to stand out from other institutions of higher education. Thomas More’s reflection upon and attention to its own Catholic identity and mission parallel these trends.

