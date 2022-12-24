ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More student Ashley Albrinck awarded ESU scholarship to study Shakespeare at Oxford

Thomas More University student Ashley Albrinck, a junior English major, has been awarded the English-Speaking Union (ESU) Scholarship presented by the English-Speaking Union Kentucky Branch. Albrinck is set to study Shakespeare at the University of Oxford in England next summer. A Cincinnati native and graduate of Mercy McAuley High School,...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Our Rich History: The Catholic Identity of a Diocesan College — where TMU is and where it’s going

Part 77 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. The turn of the millennium saw Catholic Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) re-evaluate their commitment to their Catholic heritage and culture. While Catholicity had for a time become a facet of institutional identity to be downplayed in an effort to attract more students and faculty, some schools have now sought to deepen commitment to Catholic identity in an effort to provide the best possible education of the whole person and to stand out from other institutions of higher education. Thomas More’s reflection upon and attention to its own Catholic identity and mission parallel these trends.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
SD1 presents Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local companies

Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) has presented the 2022 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment. The...
BURLINGTON, KY
Applications open for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs at NKU; two summer sessions

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a three-week residential summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design, is taking applications for its summer 2023 program at KentuckyGSE.com for students currently in grades 9-11. The program will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11 – July 1, and July 9-29.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
NKU graduates more than 1300 graduates at 50th Annual Commencement; graduates now total 77,000

Northern Kentucky University honored more than 1,300 graduates with family and friends looking on at the 50th Annual Commencement exercises Saturday at Truist Arena. Graduates from the College of Education, College of Arts & Sciences and the College of Informatics were honored in a ceremony at 10 a.m., while Haile College of Business and College of Health and Human Services graduates were honored at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Thousands of people packed into Truist Arena to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2022.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Elsmere council allocates $100,000 in federal funds to Children’s Home of NKY mental health services

In a effort to expand mental health services in the region, Elsmere City Council has allocated $100,000 in federal funding to the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health (CHNK). Elsmere’s contribution to CHNK, Northern Kentucky’s leading provider of behavioral mental health services to region’s children and families, came...
ELSMERE, KY
Boone Co. Judge Executive Gary Moore named to national Opioid Solutions Leadership Network

Four Kentucky leaders, including three board members at the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), have been selected to the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, a national cohort of county officials and leaders pursuing effective implementation of opioid settlement funds. This week the National Association of Counties (NACo) named Boone County Judge/Executive...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Lexington, KY
