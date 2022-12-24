Read full article on original website
GROW-ing through learning career assessment sessions by Learning Grove continue at library
“What do you want to do with the rest of your life?” It’s an all-too-common question and one that sometimes isn’t exactly the easiest to answer. If you’ve had trouble with the question yourself, an event series at the Kenton County Public library in Covington is ready to help you find the answer.
Bill and Betsy Scheben leave legacy of service to City of Union — and their senior living community
The Scheben family has been a part of the Union community for generations. When the Northern Kentucky city was just forming, the family members were farmers, innovators, business owners, and leaders in the city’s development. For some, the growth of a city is a large burden to carry. For...
Thomas More student Ashley Albrinck awarded ESU scholarship to study Shakespeare at Oxford
Thomas More University student Ashley Albrinck, a junior English major, has been awarded the English-Speaking Union (ESU) Scholarship presented by the English-Speaking Union Kentucky Branch. Albrinck is set to study Shakespeare at the University of Oxford in England next summer. A Cincinnati native and graduate of Mercy McAuley High School,...
Our Rich History: The Catholic Identity of a Diocesan College — where TMU is and where it’s going
Part 77 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. The turn of the millennium saw Catholic Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) re-evaluate their commitment to their Catholic heritage and culture. While Catholicity had for a time become a facet of institutional identity to be downplayed in an effort to attract more students and faculty, some schools have now sought to deepen commitment to Catholic identity in an effort to provide the best possible education of the whole person and to stand out from other institutions of higher education. Thomas More’s reflection upon and attention to its own Catholic identity and mission parallel these trends.
Open letter: NKyTribune is gift that keeps on giving; please support our campaign to double your own gift
The Northern Kentucky Tribune gives you a generous gift every day of the year — the gift of a true, honest community newspaper, just as its founders promised to do nearly eight years ago. True to that promise, the Northern Kentucky Tribune team, continues to provide free access to...
Florence Rotary Club presents $30k to Gateway CTC for John and Connie Salyers Hand Up Grants
The Rotary Club of Florence honored the late Rotarian and his wife, John and Connie Salyers, by partnering with Gateway Community & Technical College to establish the Hand Up Grant, an emergency fund grant that will help financially support eligible Gateway CTC students in Northern Kentucky. Florence Rotarian Greg Palmer...
Travelling Foodie Raymond Cua takes you on a special food, drink journey around your home region
On this extended holiday, its time to count our blessings — and also to get a glimpse of what the rest of the world knows about us now, thanks to the Travelling Foodie, Raymond Cua, who spent four days in Covington, eating and drinking his way around the region.
SD1 presents Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local companies
Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) has presented the 2022 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment. The...
Former police officer Jim Wendeln manages Parish Kitchen, dedicated to serving the hungry and needy
The transition wasn’t difficult at all. At least it wasn’t for Jim Wendeln. The Covington native served as a Villa Hills police office for 39 years. Now he’s the Parish Kitchen Manager – a ministry of the Diocese of Covington – at 1561 Madison Avenue.
Applications open for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs at NKU; two summer sessions
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a three-week residential summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design, is taking applications for its summer 2023 program at KentuckyGSE.com for students currently in grades 9-11. The program will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11 – July 1, and July 9-29.
Byron Wolfe got his ‘miracle’ kidney transplant and is back home enjoying his ‘miracle’ holiday
“I have received many, many great Christmas gifts in my life,” he said, “But this Christmas is the most special gift of all.”. It was great friends – a brave good man, and most of all God, he said, gave his life back. “Here I sit, home...
Sunday Morning Club offering 35th Annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner at new location
The 35th Annual Northern Kentucky Christmas Day Dinner returns Sunday, Dec. 25, to a sit-down dinner this year but at a new location — the Covington Scottish Rite building at 1553 Madison Avenue in Covington. The full dinner, gifts, toys for the kids and more will be served free-of-charge...
NKU graduates more than 1300 graduates at 50th Annual Commencement; graduates now total 77,000
Northern Kentucky University honored more than 1,300 graduates with family and friends looking on at the 50th Annual Commencement exercises Saturday at Truist Arena. Graduates from the College of Education, College of Arts & Sciences and the College of Informatics were honored in a ceremony at 10 a.m., while Haile College of Business and College of Health and Human Services graduates were honored at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Thousands of people packed into Truist Arena to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2022.
Honor Flight Tri-State presented with $43,000 check from proceeds of Honor Run Half Marathon
Scott Spicher, Executive Director of Honor Run Half Marathon, which is held every year in Florence, came to the Florence City Council meeting last week to present a check for $43,000 to Cheryl Popp, chairperson of Honor Flight Tri-State. The money is from the latest honor run in which participants...
Elsmere council allocates $100,000 in federal funds to Children’s Home of NKY mental health services
In a effort to expand mental health services in the region, Elsmere City Council has allocated $100,000 in federal funding to the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health (CHNK). Elsmere’s contribution to CHNK, Northern Kentucky’s leading provider of behavioral mental health services to region’s children and families, came...
Boone Co. Judge Executive Gary Moore named to national Opioid Solutions Leadership Network
Four Kentucky leaders, including three board members at the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), have been selected to the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, a national cohort of county officials and leaders pursuing effective implementation of opioid settlement funds. This week the National Association of Counties (NACo) named Boone County Judge/Executive...
Edgewood says goodbye to City Council member Dale Henson, recognizes his 28 years service
Edgewood City Council member Dale Henson served the city of Edgewood as a councilmember for the last time Monday night. Henson looked on as his fellow councilmembers were sworn in for another term, with Scott Spille filling his empty seat, and his smile was fond, as if he were reliving his 28 years on council.
Patricia Scheyer: Out and about — photos of swearing-in at ceremonies for new elected officials
Out and about this week capturing a selection of happenings across the region, as new council members and judges and mayors are sworn in and promising to do their duty:
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
Campbell County’s Michael Breetz started Licking Valley Cattle Co. to raise farm-to-table natural beef
He lived on a ranch in Campbell County along the Licking River for some 40 years — so it was only natural for Michael Breetz to raise cattle. But it took him more than 30-years to really get started. “I worked in construction for HGC for 30-plus years,” he...
