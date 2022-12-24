Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
William Spencer, 2023 Indiana DL, names B1G team in top 4
William Spencer, a highly-rated defensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class, has announced on his Twitter page that he has narrowed his decision to either Michigan State, Kentucky, Louisville, and Mississippi State. Spencer is a 3-star defensive tackle from New Albany, Indiana, according to 247Sports Composite. He is also rated...
Best of 2022: Redemption in the Kentucky Whitetail Woods
I told myself I was getting out of the tree stand at 10 A.M. at the absolute latest. Pushing it any longer than that could have meant a missed flight out of Louisville back to Montana—and a world of trouble from my wife. It was the final day of...
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Town in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think know what town was named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
bourbonveach.com
Mike And Matt Taste Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch Bourbon
Evan Williams was an early Kentucky Distiller. In the late 19th century. Reuben T. Durrett declared him “Kentucky’s First Distiller”. This should be taken with a grain of salt because Durrett, who was famous for making facts fit his view of history, wanted the first distiller in Kentucky to be a person from Louisville., thus he declared Evan Williams started distilling in 1783. However, there is a document in the Filson Historical Society’s collection that is Evan Williams receipt for his passage to America in 1784, a small fact that Durrett chose to ignore.
WTVQ
Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead
Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.
Five from Northern Kentucky among 51 to celebrate Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 graduation
The Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 graduated on December 14 with five civic and community leaders from Northern Kentucky among 51 from across the Commonwealth celebrating the completion of the seven-month program. Five graduates are from Northern Kentucky. Since 1985, Leadership Kentucky graduates have brought an enlightened and informed perspective...
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kentucky by Heart: Reading selections from 2022 offer some magical trips and a few bitter pills
Someone has said that books are “a uniquely portable magic.” I concur, and though not all the books I read in 2022 were magical, many had the capacity to send me happily into another little world, at least temporarily. Some were like castor oil, something the old-timers said we needed to ingest for medicinal purposes, though it didn’t taste good.
kbsi23.com
Western Kentucky residents under National Weather Service advisement
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A cold front will will sweep through the region tonight, according to a Monday afternoon report issued by the National Weather Service. Light now, with accumulations of up to one inch are possible along the front. Temperatures behind the front will fall to to the...
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
wdrb.com
Owners of vehicles abandoned during winter weather face deadline in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a tough weekend for travel. Snow and ice from Friday's flash freeze is starting to thaw, but driving along major interstates and highways in Kentucky and Indiana, you will see similar scenery: vehicles stuck and abandoned. “The minute snowflakes came down we hit the...
End of ’22 marks best two-year period for private-sector investment, job creation in state history
Gov. Andy Beshear announced this year’s books have officially closed on another successful year of economic growth in Kentucky, concluding the best two-year period for announced private-sector investment and job creation in state history. This year, 248 private-sector new-location and expansion projects committed to invest nearly $10.5 billion and...
Why Did These 4 Kentucky Restaurants Close After Appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?
Guy Fieri has been filming episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives since 2007. The Food Network show is now in its 36th season. That adds up to 1,280 restaurants featured, a lot of plates sampled, and a lot of pressure on chefs. If Guy Fieri Visits, They Will Come. Undoubtedly,...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
COVID update: Boone, Kenton among counties with 100+ cases; KY total deaths equal city of Ft. Thomas
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose during the past week, deaths and overall hospitalizations saw a decline, according to the latest report issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. State public health officials say there were 6,376 new cases during the last seven days,...
Nominations are open for 2023 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards; deadline February 24
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative has announced that nominations are now open for the 2023 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0