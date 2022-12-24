Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snowy, slick in spots early Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you and your family had a Merry Christmas. It was certainly nice to finally see some sunshine. And you can tell the air is subtly getting "warmer," which isn't saying much. But when you go from a -40 windchill and -10 air temperature, it makes "highs" in the teens feel so much better.
Fox 59
A fresh coating of snow and a warm up ahead this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Merry Christmas and happy holidays! It’s been another cold one across Central Indiana, but the sun is shining and warmer days are not far away…. Though we have cleared up nicely today, the sunshine will be fleeting as clouds return to the area late Sunday evening. The clouds will come ahead of our next storm system; a weak one known as an Alberta clipper (the system develops in the Alberta region). Clippers often bring light amounts of snow, but are low impact events due to the lack of moisture they carry. As a result, a light snowfall is expected through much of the day with general half inch to inch across most of Central Indiana. There may be isolated pockets of up to 2″ at most. The day will be warmer than its predecessor more importantly, with highs in the mid 20s. Clouds and flurries will stick around overnight.
Fox 59
Snow showers around today; warming up this week
A weakening “clipper” system will track over the Midwest today and bring two waves of light snow to central Indiana. The initial wave has already arrived this morning with most of the activity concentrated south of downtown. The light snow may create a few slick roads, mainly on untreated surfaces. The bigger issue will be temperatures with wind chills in the single digits.
2 people, dogs evacuated after south side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire led to the evacuation of two people and their dogs Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a woman in a home on Bacon Street awoke around 3:30 a.m. to heavy smoke in her room. She was able to safely evacuate along with her husband and their two dogs. […]
wfft.com
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
iheart.com
Marion County is NOW on a Level 2 Snow Advisory!
At 7:00am on December 23, 2022 Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level two snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are extremely hazardous due to still falling snow and high winds. With the wind picking up in outlying areas and temperatures still below freezing many roads are down to one lane and are drifting quickly. Some east west roads in the Northern portion of the county are impassable. Road crews will continue working throughout the day to clear the roads. Motorists should be mindful of temporary white out conditions and being able to see where the road ends and the ditch begins, especially after dark. Be alert for cars going into ditches and medians. If you must drive, use extreme caution and allow yourself extra time. Only travel that is essential, or of an emergency nature, should be attempted.
Fire causes extensive damage to house on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Indianapolis' south side Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Bacon Street, near East Troy Avenue and Interstate 65, shortly after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.
Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
WANE-TV
2 dead after vehicle hit by train in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria. The train was headed west as...
Another Indianapolis Museum pipe burst, Rhythm! Discovery Center flooded
Another Indianapolis Museum, Rhythm! Discovery Center is now dealing with flooding after a burst pipe.
2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
4 dogs die after fire breaks out in home on city's south side
Indianapolis Fire Department battled a large house fire on the city's southside early Tuesday morning.
Clinton County man dies in fire, ‘heating devices’ suspected cause
(FOX59) — An 81-year-old man died in a home fire on Christmas Eve and authorities suspect heating devices ignited it. Law enforcement believes the fire was an accident. Unfortunately, space heaters and other alternative heating tools do create a risk, especially if left unattended. Bargersville Fire Deputy Chief Michael Pruitt advises people to only plug […]
Current Publishing
Looking Ahead: Mayor: 2022 an exciting year for city, expects progress to continue in 2023
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen is pleased with the amount of activity that took place across the city in 2022, describing it as an exciting year. However, there’s likely to be no slowdown in different projects heading into 2023 as progress is expected to continue on various developments ranging from construction, private investments and road improvements. Here is a look at what residents and visitors can expect to see taking shape next year in Noblesville.
wrtv.com
Hundreds of IND Airport travelers impacted by flight cancelations
INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers at the Indianapolis International Airport are stranded as thousands of flights are canceled across the country. On Tuesday, 41 flights out of Indianapolis were canceled — 75% of those were canceled by Southwest Airlines, according to FlightAware. "I was supposed to go home tonight, but...
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are […]
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued
Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
Indianapolis family left without answers or a place to go after burst pipe destroys apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — Just about everything the Perez family owns is in the living room of their first-floor apartment at the Wellington Village Apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis. Clothes, furniture, toys and food are among the items sitting on a drenched carpet. They're hoping to keep as...
