Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Sporting News
Broncos' Dalton Risner explains heated confrontation with Brett Rypien over a Russell Wilson sack
The Broncos can simply not be tamed. Nathaniel Hackett's squad continues to circle the drain, as the first year of the Russell Wilson era in Denver never quite got off the runway, leading to a 4-11 record entering Week 17. Frustrations over the lost season again boiled over on Christmas.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 16 game
It has been a difficult season for the Colts, that much is true. Indianapolis (4-9-1) sits near the floor of the AFC South, set for yet another sub-.500 year. Things went from bad to worse last week when the Colts blew a 33-0 lead to fall to the Vikings. Minnesota's rally was the biggest comeback in NFL history.
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III, others call on Dolphins to shut down Tua Tagovailoa after latest concussion
To a man, no one wants Tua Tagovailoa back on the field this season. The Dolphins quarterback has had quite the year: He's enjoying his career-best season, but he's also dealt with a trio of concussions that has sparked a debate over his playing status the remainder of the year.
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
How long is Tua Tagovailoa out? Latest news, updates on Dolphins QB's status in NFL concussion protocol
The Dolphins have dealt with many injury issues at the quarterback position in 2022, and it appears they have another major one entering an important Week 17 clash with the Patriots. Top quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with the after-effects of his second concussion of the season. That makes it...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024
In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17
Week 16 in the NFL had more of a playoff feel to it throughout the league as the playoff picture is starting to come into final focus with the end of the 2022 regular season fast approaching. The winter wonderland around Christmas is a chilling reminder the new year is...
Sporting News
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football
Championship week is upon us, and if you’ve had the luxury of making it to the title game, kudos. Most championship-caliber rosters likely have a stable plug-and-play signal caller, but with a slew of injuries and QB changes throughout the league, that might not actually hold true. As always, our Week 17 fantasy QB rankings serve to help guide you in the right direction on who to start at fantasy’s highest-scoring position.
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?
The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Sporting News
Why did the Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett? Infighting, Russell Wilson decline doom NFL stint after 15 games
As it turns out, Nathaniel couldn't hack it. The Broncos fired rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season at the helm, after Hackett helped guide the Broncos to a 4-11 record this year. The firing comes in the wake of the Broncos' blowout loss to the...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, more WRs affecting Week 17 fantasy WR rankings
While the WR player pool is relatively healthy for this time of year, we didn't see Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, and Chase Claypool suit up last week. All four wideouts carry fantasy relevance, and staying up to date on their injury statuses is crucial ahead of your Week 17 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
Sporting News
Why are there no national TV games on TNT or ESPN? Upcoming NBA TV schedule for late December, early January
The NBA season is in full tilt, but as December comes to an end and the calendar flips into the new year, there will be a shortage of games televised nationally on TNT and ESPN — a pretty notable shortage at that. Following a Christmas Day slate that saw...
Sporting News
Where is Philip Rivers now? Former Chargers, Colts QB embraces new role as high school coach
NFL fans have been spoiled over the past two decades by the presence of legendary quarterbacks. We all know the names: Brady, Manning, Rodgers, Brees and Favre, to list a few. But there's another name we would do well not to forget: Philip Rivers. Rivers' 17-year career ended with him...
Sporting News
Seahawks vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17
Two teams in need of a win to keep their playoff chances afloat meet in Week 17 when the 7-8 Jets travel to Lumen Field to face the 7-8 Seahawks on New Year's Day. After it looked as if both the Jets and Seahawks would be on the right side of the playoff bubble a few weeks ago, a combined 1-7 record from these two teams over the past four weeks has both fanbases sweating as the regular season comes to a close.
Sporting News
Why Condoleezza Rice is helping the Broncos find their next head coach
The Broncos are putting the coaching search in Rice. Condoleezza, that is. The Broncos have already axed head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the third coach to be given his walking papers in 2022. With its talent on the squad, Denver won't want to mess up its next coaching search, and has turned to a former high-ranking government official as a member of the committee.
Sporting News
NFL Weather Week 17: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Last week was one of the worst weather-related weeks in quite some time, but fantasy football owners still gunning for a league championship are getting a late Christmas present with the Week 17 NFL weather forecast. With just a little bit of rain and wind, it's a walk in the park compared to the bitter cold, snow, and heavy gusts we saw last Saturday. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before finalizing your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Michigan vs. TCU odds, prediction, betting trends for College Football Playoff semifinal
No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on ESPN. The winner advances to the College Football Playoff championship game, which will be Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Sporting News
Killian Hayes, Mo Wagner ejected after fight breaks out in Pistons-Magic game
Wednesday night's contest between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic at Little Ceasars Arena got chippy, with three players ejected from the game. Detroit's Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo and Orlando's Mo Wagner were all tossed after a fight broke out just before halftime. With the Pistons holding a 19-point...
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 17 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Cowboys travel to face the Titans to open Week 17 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay alive in the NFC East title race while. Meanwhile, host Tennessee knows it will be playing for the AFC South title no matter what in Week 18 in Jacksonville, which raises some concerns for fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The Cowboys might ease on the gas pedal as nearly double-digit favorites, while the Titans might rest key players with injury issues, including running back Derrick Henry (hip), who's "doubtful."
Comments / 2