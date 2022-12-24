ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024

In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Fantasy QB Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football

Championship week is upon us, and if you’ve had the luxury of making it to the title game, kudos. Most championship-caliber rosters likely have a stable plug-and-play signal caller, but with a slew of injuries and QB changes throughout the league, that might not actually hold true. As always, our Week 17 fantasy QB rankings serve to help guide you in the right direction on who to start at fantasy’s highest-scoring position.
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?

The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Sporting News

Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Seahawks vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17

Two teams in need of a win to keep their playoff chances afloat meet in Week 17 when the 7-8 Jets travel to Lumen Field to face the 7-8 Seahawks on New Year's Day. After it looked as if both the Jets and Seahawks would be on the right side of the playoff bubble a few weeks ago, a combined 1-7 record from these two teams over the past four weeks has both fanbases sweating as the regular season comes to a close.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Why Condoleezza Rice is helping the Broncos find their next head coach

The Broncos are putting the coaching search in Rice. Condoleezza, that is. The Broncos have already axed head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the third coach to be given his walking papers in 2022. With its talent on the squad, Denver won't want to mess up its next coaching search, and has turned to a former high-ranking government official as a member of the committee.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

NFL Weather Week 17: Rain, wind in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Last week was one of the worst weather-related weeks in quite some time, but fantasy football owners still gunning for a league championship are getting a late Christmas present with the Week 17 NFL weather forecast. With just a little bit of rain and wind, it's a walk in the park compared to the bitter cold, snow, and heavy gusts we saw last Saturday. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before finalizing your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

Killian Hayes, Mo Wagner ejected after fight breaks out in Pistons-Magic game

Wednesday night's contest between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic at Little Ceasars Arena got chippy, with three players ejected from the game. Detroit's Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo and Orlando's Mo Wagner were all tossed after a fight broke out just before halftime. With the Pistons holding a 19-point...
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 17 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Cowboys travel to face the Titans to open Week 17 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay alive in the NFC East title race while. Meanwhile, host Tennessee knows it will be playing for the AFC South title no matter what in Week 18 in Jacksonville, which raises some concerns for fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The Cowboys might ease on the gas pedal as nearly double-digit favorites, while the Titans might rest key players with injury issues, including running back Derrick Henry (hip), who's "doubtful."
