Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Lake Charles American Press
Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever
Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
KPLC TV
Congestion on I-10 at Texas state line
Starks, LA (KPLC) - I-10 is congested at the Texas state line due to a vehicle crash on on the Texas side of I-10 East. On I-10 West, traffic is backed up past Vinton. On I-10 East, traffic is backed up on the Texas side, through Orange.
KPLC TV
Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November. Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended...
KPLC TV
Jeff Foxworthy bringing laughs to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is returning to Lake Charles for a night of laughs. He will be hosting a show at the L’Auberge Casino Resort on January 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. Tickets are almost sold out....
Lake Charles American Press
12/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Aaron Leigh Courville, 31, 1956 Berry Road, Vinton — battery of a police officer; simple battery; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond: $9,000. Matthew Aaron Sigler, 44, 5194 Dogwood Trail — three...
Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
The city is dubbed the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas for its lit-up displays of the red flower.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Jay D. Oliphant Jr. – Withdrawal from Appointment
It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.
KPLC TV
Southern Touch Entertainment hosting MLK Day parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles will be filled for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, January 16. Lineup will begin at 8 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade route will begin at the Lake Charles Civic Center, and move down...
KPLC TV
Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
What to do if the city or parish wants to demolish your home
In the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura, tens of thousands of homes had devastating damage. A significant number were left uninhabitable due to the level of damage, leaving Lake Charles, and much of Calcasieu Parish, with a sea of blue roofs. Roughly half the housing stock in the parish was damaged...
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
kalb.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On December 27, 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Donna Jordan. According to authorities, Jordan has outstanding warrants in relation to a...
tmpresale.com
The Marshall Tucker Band in Vinton, LA Feb 11th, 2023 – presale code
New Marshall Tucker Band presale password has been published. During this presale YOU WILL have a fantastic opportunity to buy sweet seats in advance of members of the public!. You owe it to yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will you get the chance to get The Marshall Tucker Band tickets during a presale like this?
KPLC TV
Cold weather brings challenges for Kinder water supply
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - After the recent freeze, the Town of Kinder has experienced many difficulties. The Mayor of Kinder, Wayland LaFargue said the the town had to overcome quite a few obstacles. “Not only did we have a water leak, we had a major gas station go down with...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states. The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Animal Services hosting dog adoption event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is hosting an adoption event showcasing small, medium and big sized dogs. The event will be held at Meet Me at the Market, located at 1001 Ryan St., on January 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adoptions cost $90....
Comments / 0