Battalion Texas AM
Aggie women’s basketball hits road to play top-ranked South Carolina in Columbia
After a holiday break, Texas A&M women’s basketball will make its way to South Carolina to take on the No. 1 Gamecocks on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. A&M has had a lopsided history with South Carolina. In the past 10...
WLTX.com
Road to the Gator Bowl: USC fans ready for the big game in Jacksonville
The Gamecocks are less than 48 hours away from their Gator Bowl appearance. South Carolina will take on Notre Dame Friday afternoon.
Andrew Hines Includes Carolina In Top Twelve
South Carolina is looking to continue to stack talent at the second level with 2024 linebacker Andrew Hines.
FOX Carolina
No. 1 South Carolina women reach milestone in AP Top 25
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina maintained its hold on top of The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday, reaching a milestone in the process. The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 spot for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest run all-time. UConn has three of the top four streaks, including the record 51-week run from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks. The Huskies also had 34-and 30-week runs at No. 1.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Coastal Carolina QB McCall, in transfer portal, injured in bowl
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year who entered the transfer portal but remained with the Chanticleers for the Birmingham Bowl, was injured in a 53-29 loss to East Carolina Tuesday.
1 dead after crash near Mullins, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. on Zion Road northwest of Mullins when a 2010 Lexus sedan went off the right side of the road and overturned in a […]
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
live5news.com
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have until the end of the day to apply for disaster unemployment assistance. Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 25 causing widespread damage across...
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
Gamecocks turning the page at right tackle
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – A longtime starter along the offensive line won’t suit for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl. TheBigSpur’s John Whittle reported before Christmas that Dylan Wonnum intended to opt out for the game against Notre Dame. After South Carolina’s first bowl practice...
CBS Sports
Women's basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina Gamecocks stay at No. 1 for 27th consecutive week
The top five teams remain unchanged in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks have now been ranked No. 1 for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest streak of all-time. Dawn Staley's squad started the 2021-22 season at No....
dillonheraldonline.com
Donell Stanley Named DCS Head Varsity Football Coach And Athletic Director
Latta High School stand-out Donell Stanley was named Head Varsity Football Coach and Athletic Director at Dillon Christian School. Christian Wolfe who was in charge of the program at DCS stepped down prior to this season. Stanley, a Dillon County native, was a 2014 US Army All-American Bowl selection and...
2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
WLTX.com
Knights of Columbus serve holiday dinner to Fort Jackson troops
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2013, the Knights of Columbus Fourth-Degree Assembly has been serving a holiday dinner to the troops of Fort Jackson who do not get to go home for the holidays. The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic service organization dedicated to charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism....
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
dillonheraldonline.com
Mertis Nance Barnett Making History In Lake View
Mertis Nance Barnett is making history not only as the first African-American town councilwoman, but also as the first African-American woman to lead the Town of Lake View as mayor pro-tem. The resignation of Dennis Townsend, the former mayor, who successfully ran for Dillon County Council put Barnett in the...
live5news.com
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A former women’s basketball coach at South Carolina State University has gotten hundreds of thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund after she sued the school and its former athletic director earlier this year. In the lawsuit filed in March of 2022,...
WLTX.com
Fire on Tradd Street in Columbia kills one
Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation.
