Corydon Times-Republican

Jamie Oliver ‘honoured’ to have lived in a pub

Jamie Oliver ‘honoured’ to have lived in a pub. Jamie Oliver thinks it was an “honour” to live in a pub at Christmas time when he was growing up.
Usher heartbroken as grandmother dies on Christmas Eve

Usher heartbroken as grandmother dies on Christmas Eve. Pop star Usher has been left heartbroken after his beloved grandmother passed away on Christmas Eve (24.12.22)
Kim Kardashian bans staff from wearing bright colours

Kim Kardashian bans staff from wearing bright colours. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian makes her employees follow a strict dress code when they are working at her home - so they fit in with the neutral decor.
Miriam Margolyes won’t watch The Crown

Miriam Margolyes won’t watch ‘The Crown’ because she thinks it is unfair for the royal family’s lives to be made into a “soap opera”.

