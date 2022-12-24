ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento to host Homeless World Cup in July 2023

By Jeremiah Martinez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHbS8_0jtHsghM00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) - An annual international street soccer competition is coming to Sacramento.

The capital city is hosting the Homeless World Cup in 2023, a tournament that will be held for the first time in the United States. The annual tournament will be held from July 8 to July 15 at Sacramento State with games at Hornet Stadium.

The competition involves 64 teams with players from around the world who have experienced homelessness and are refugees. Sacramento State will have on-campus housing available for players throughout the week-long competition.

All teams will play the same number of matches and compete in separate divisions. Teams will play about two to three matches per day.

"They're going to be treated in a way, recognized in a way, and supported in a way that they'll remember for the rest of their life," Street Soccer USA Sacramento Executive Director Lisa Wrightsman told FOX40 News in a phone interview. "It will determine how'll they go back and continue to rebuild their lives."

A majority of the unhoused in Sacramento County have been homeless for several years, report finds

When the international competition takes place in Sacramento, it will mark the event’s 20th anniversary.

The 2023 tournament also marks the return of the event after it was canceled the previous three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament last took place in 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

The Homeless World Cup was previously been held in Mexico City, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, South Africa, Brazil, Milan, and Paris, France. The event started in 2003 in Graz, Austria.

Street soccer is more fast-paced than regular soccer with higher-scoring games and quick transitions. Street soccer is played with teams of four - compared to the sport's usual number of 11 - and uses walled courts the size of basketball courts.

The eligibility for players is to have experienced homelessness within the last 18 months, or have been or currently be in a sobriety program in the last three years. The tournament operates through a network of over 70 national partners throughout the world.

Players are nominated by their country programs and are based on the commitment of their team and not the ability to play soccer.

Wrightsman expects a few players for the women's and men's tournaments to be from Sacramento.

Resources for the players will include on-site medical staff, social and mental health services, food, translators for players who don't speak English, and a team guide.

Sacramento creates Youth Advisory Liaison that will serve with city council

Full circle for former Sacramento State Hornet

Wrightsman is a former player in the tournament, competing in the 2010 tournament at Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Wrightsman, who is a former Sacramento State soccer player, was introduced to a street soccer program in Sacramento during her sobriety journey while in rehab for drugs and alcohol.

"Ever since that, I've understood the impact that it has on all of the players," Wrightsman said. "After that experience, that motivated me to come back to develop a larger program in Sacramento."

Since co-founding the Sacramento chapter of Street Soccer USA, the street soccer tournament coming to Sacramento State is a full-circle moment for her.

"Every year you want people to experience it because it's so much positivity," Wrightsman said. "We've talked about a lot in the community in Sacramento, and I've always wanted to have people go to it and to have them experience it here is even better."

The focus for Wrightsman and Street Soccer USA Sacramento is to find partners and sponsors for international competitions.

Those who want to get involved in the event can email Wrightsman at Lisa@streetsoccerusa.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?

(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ijpr.org

Winter-run Chinook in the Sacramento seeing lowest survival rate ever

That’s the lowest number ever recorded, about a quarter of last year’s count and 12 percent of the average. There are usually about 1.3 million juvenile salmon counted. Michael Milstein, spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries department, said one of the causes of this problem is increasing water temperatures due to climate change and drought.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?

A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams.  Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Sacramento County Searching for Shelter Operator

The County of Sacramento Office of Homeless Initiatives (OHI) is seeking interest from qualified organizations interested in operating a low-barrier, scattered-site interim 24/7 shelter program for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The program will be inclusive of both operations and re-housing services. The shelter re-housing services provider may be the same...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento makes emergency landing in Nashville

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento had to make an emergency landing in Nashville after an engine issue. Delta Flight 356 was in the air when the crew received the notification of the issue. The plane landed in Nashville without further incident and Delta sent another aircraft to pick up passengers and crew.
ATLANTA, GA
goldrushcam.com

Third Former California Correctional Officer Charged in Cover-Up at CSP-Sacramento Arrested and Five Count Indictment Unsealed

December 28, 2022 - Sacramento, Calif. — A third former CSP-Sacramento California state correctional officer was arrested and made her initial appearance yesterday in connection with false. statements regarding civil rights violations. A federal grand jury in Sacramento returned a five-count indictment as to Brenda Villa, 32, of North...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership on Dec. 31. Chris Corda, the owner of […]
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy