PEEC Announces Forest Explorers Now Open To 4th – 6th Graders In Addition To 1st – 3rd Graders

Lab Retirees Group Holds First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the LRG monthly breakfast, Tuesday, Jan. 3 between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries.
Local 4-H Program Members Honored At Awards Banquet
Local 4-H members at their December 17 awards banquet at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Invited guests at the 4-H awards banquet December 17 are, from left, 4-H Coach Mike O’Neill. Los Alamos Reporter Maire O’Neill, Wendy Swanson and her husband, Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti. Not pictured is Del Jimenez, NMSU Agriculture Specialist. Photo by Jessica Booton.
School Board Appoints New Student Liaisons For 2022-2023 School Year
The LAPS School Board’s student liaisons include (top row, left to right): Willow Chartrand, Lizeth Garcia and Samatha Kranthijanya; (middle row, left to right): Alea Kretz, Quintin Madsen, Emily McLaughlin; and (bottom row, left to right): Fayrouz Mourad, Max Posada and Arianne Terrones. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE.
County: Applications For ARPA Individual Funds Now Being Accepted
Officials with Los Alamos County announced today they have launched an Individual Assistance grant program utilizing funds from the U.S. Government’s COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Administered by the County’s Social Services division, the program provides up to $2,000 in financial assistance to eligible Los Alamos County residents...
3,000 Homes, Business And Pojoaque Valley Schools Will Soon Have Access To High-Speed, Fixed Broadband
More than 3,000 homes, businesses and the school in the rural El Rancho area of New Mexico will soon have access to high-speed, fixed broadband. Commnet Broadband is proud to partner with Santa Fe County and REDINet to help close the digital divide for residents in El Rancho, Jacona and Jaconita. The network expansion is made possible through funding provided by Santa Fe County.
Obituary: Leo William Beckstead Feb 9, 1949 – Dec. 24, 2022
On December 24, 2022, Leo William Beckstead, beloved husband and father, passed away. Born on February 9, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Leo was the youngest of six children to Merrill “Jake” and Vera Beckstead. Leo was very athletic; he loved playing basketball and was a track star. He graduated from East High School in 1967 and went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s of Science in Metallurgy in 1971 and a PhD in Metallurgy in 1975, both from the University of Utah.
County: Pre-Storm Tree Trimming Happening Now
Tree trimming coordinated by the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is occurring now before the forecasted winter storm to reduce the chance of weather-related power outages. The effort is focused on and near the intersection of 43rd Street and Urban Street in North Community. Southwest Fire Defense & Tree Services...
