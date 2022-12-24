Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Enfield PZC approves apartments for former gym
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a development plan to convert a gymnasium into a 20-unit apartment building that will be attached to a similar apartment complex at the former St. Adalbert School. Developer William Bellock, principal member of Bellsite Realty & Development in Manchester, appeared...
New challenger announces race for New Haven mayor
NEW HAVEN, Conn — Tuesday afternoon Tom Goldenberg, a West Haven native who moved to the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven four years ago, filed paperwork to become an official Democratic candidate in the race for mayor. “I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of New Haven as...
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
Bristol Press
Bristol's Top 5 stories for 2022
BRISTOL – With 2022 quickly setting and the dawn of 2023 soon to rise, the Bristol Press is taking a look back at some of the city’s most notable moments over the course of the year. Outpouring of support. In October, Bristol saw an outpouring of support from...
New Haven mayoral race may begin with a primary runoff
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has a new challenger for the 2023 candidacy. Mayor Justin Elicker is seeking re-election and today his first challenger emerged. With the city clerk’s stamp of approval Democrat, Tom Goldenberg filed paperwork to run for Mayor of New haven. Goldenberg told reporters, “I love this […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
Bristol Press
New Chipotle opens at former Ruby Tuesday location
BRISTOL – A new Chipotle has opened at the former Ruby Tuesday location on Farmington Avenue. The 2,400 square foot building at 1440 Farmington Ave. opened Monday according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano. The property renovation had been about a year in the making. It was subdivided into two properties...
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. The off-ramp, along with parts of North High Street, were closed due to the “serious injury” crash, […]
USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects
Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
ctexaminer.com
East Haven and Airport Expansion is the most Transformative Issue for 2023.
An Open Letter to Mr. Jorge Roberts, CEO Avports, Facilities Management at Tweed-New Haven Airport. Our streets in East Haven flooded today. The major road, Hemingway Avenue, flooded at Short Beach and Coe Avenues all the way to Proto Drive. Do you care? Planes were diverted to Bradley Airport today. Do you care? Burr street residents and idling cars had to watch Avelo attempt to land in 45-60 mph winds multiple times, only to fail every landing. Do you care? The hundreds of idling cars do not know that the flights are diverted. Once they find out, they have to drive 40-45 minutes to pick up passengers at Bradley Airport. We have falling temperatures from 50s to 10s and ice forming on surfaces inside wetlands. This is wrong. Do you care? I do.
Milford Police Department K-9 dies
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers. K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department. “Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You […]
connecticuthistory.org
Middletown’s Reservoirs Drive Growth Throughout the 19th and 20th Centuries
Water has been an integral part of the development of Middletown since its founding over 350 years ago. The city’s inhabitants always required a steady supply of clean water, not just for drinking, but also for sanitation, transportation, and sewage disposal. Though these water resources drove Middletown’s growth, an efficient system for harvesting and transporting water from nearby reservoirs only emerged in the mid-19th century. These reservoirs, specifically the Laurel Brook and Mount Higby Reservoirs, allowed Middletown to flourish.
Eyewitness News
I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
darientimes.com
DCF says it returned young child to couple now charged in her death
NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain couple charged by Bristol police with manslaughter in connection with the June death of a 4-year-old girl are accused of abusing the child and then trying to pass off her fatal head injury as the result of a fall on a playground, arrest warrants said.
