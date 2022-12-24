Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 10 (Hedman), 1:55. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 18 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 14:09 (pp). Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Point 19, 16:00. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Hagel 13 (Hedman, Bogosian), 8:31. 5, Montreal, Guhle 2 (Edmundson, Dvorak), 17:21. Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-9-7_26. Tampa Bay 13-13-11_37. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0...
Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive...
Bergeron breaks late tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Devils 3-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. Vitek...
