Costa Mesa, CA

ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel rallies for overtime victory over Laguna Hills

Calvary Chapel’s Tyler Peterson drives past Elijah Laquian of Laguna Hills Wednesday morning. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell, For OC Sports Zone). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team battled back in the second half and then went on to defeat Laguna Hills 50-44 in overtime in a consolation round game at the Tustin Classic Wednesday morning.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Saugus edges Crean Lutheran on mid-court 3-pointer at Damien Classic

Kenneth Bailey of Crean Lutheran drives to the basket in Monday’s game at the Damien Classic. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Saugus High School’s boys basketball team defeated Crean Lutheran 66-63 on a half-court 3-point basket by Max Tengan at the buzzer Monday afternoon in the opening round of the Damien Classic, silver division.
SAUGUS, MA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Segerstrom opens Estancia Coast Classic with victory over Rubidoux

Chris Negrete of Segerstrom goes for a shot in Monday’s game. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team opened the Estancia Coast Classic with a 61-43 victory over Rubidoux Monday night at Estancia. The Jaguars (4-8) were led by senior Chris...
SANTA ANA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

So Long Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motocross rider seriously injured in Anza

 A motocross rider suffered a traumatic injury today in Anza.   The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.    The victim was taken to a trauma center by Mercy Air helicopter.    No further details were immediately available. Be the first The post Motocross rider seriously injured in Anza appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator

The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard. 
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA

Wood burning ban extended for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Dec. 26

Pollution concerns have prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend a wood burning ban for non-desert areas of of Los Angeles County, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from Christmas Day through Monday. “South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Rain in the forecast for Southern California

Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
southarkansassun.com

$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families

According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Fatal Overdose Victims Found in MacArthur Park

Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two fatal overdose victims were located Thursday night in MacArthur Park near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard within the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location for reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Storm timeline: Here's when it will rain in SoCal

LOS ANGELES - Southern California enjoyed a sunny and warm Christmas weekend, but that quickly changed as rain and cooler temps hit the area Tuesday. An incoming storm system is expected to bring several days of rain to the region as 2022 comes to an end. Rain began falling in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto

Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
SAN JACINTO, CA

