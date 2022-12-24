Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel rallies for overtime victory over Laguna Hills
Calvary Chapel’s Tyler Peterson drives past Elijah Laquian of Laguna Hills Wednesday morning. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell, For OC Sports Zone). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team battled back in the second half and then went on to defeat Laguna Hills 50-44 in overtime in a consolation round game at the Tustin Classic Wednesday morning.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Saugus edges Crean Lutheran on mid-court 3-pointer at Damien Classic
Kenneth Bailey of Crean Lutheran drives to the basket in Monday’s game at the Damien Classic. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Saugus High School’s boys basketball team defeated Crean Lutheran 66-63 on a half-court 3-point basket by Max Tengan at the buzzer Monday afternoon in the opening round of the Damien Classic, silver division.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Segerstrom opens Estancia Coast Classic with victory over Rubidoux
Chris Negrete of Segerstrom goes for a shot in Monday’s game. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team opened the Estancia Coast Classic with a 61-43 victory over Rubidoux Monday night at Estancia. The Jaguars (4-8) were led by senior Chris...
coloradoboulevard.net
So Long Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
Motocross rider seriously injured in Anza
A motocross rider suffered a traumatic injury today in Anza. The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was taken to a trauma center by Mercy Air helicopter. No further details were immediately available. Be the first The post Motocross rider seriously injured in Anza appeared first on KESQ.
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator
The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard.
Wood burning ban extended for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Dec. 26
Pollution concerns have prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend a wood burning ban for non-desert areas of of Los Angeles County, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from Christmas Day through Monday. “South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is […]
KTLA.com
Rain in the forecast for Southern California
Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
foxla.com
Nursing student hit, killed by driver doing donuts during LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a woman in attendance at a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
2 Fatal Overdose Victims Found in MacArthur Park
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two fatal overdose victims were located Thursday night in MacArthur Park near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard within the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location for reports of...
Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash
A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
foxla.com
Storm timeline: Here's when it will rain in SoCal
LOS ANGELES - Southern California enjoyed a sunny and warm Christmas weekend, but that quickly changed as rain and cooler temps hit the area Tuesday. An incoming storm system is expected to bring several days of rain to the region as 2022 comes to an end. Rain began falling in...
iheart.com
Road Rage Incident Ends In A Shooting In San Bernardino?!
A woman was shot in what was believed to be a road rage incident in San Bernardino! The woman luckily suffered non-life-threatening injuries and it is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody! Watch the video above for more details.
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
