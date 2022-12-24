Snowballs flew across the Palatka riverfront as children in mittens and coats played Tuesday in piles of snow and slid down snow slides. Positively Putnam’s first Snow Day garnered hundreds of people to come down to the riverfront. Children snacked on Kona Ice, took photos at the selfie station, got into snowball fights and raced down an icy slide.

PALATKA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO