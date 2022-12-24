Read full article on original website
Hundreds frolic during first Snow Day
Snowballs flew across the Palatka riverfront as children in mittens and coats played Tuesday in piles of snow and slid down snow slides. Positively Putnam’s first Snow Day garnered hundreds of people to come down to the riverfront. Children snacked on Kona Ice, took photos at the selfie station, got into snowball fights and raced down an icy slide.
Cold weather shelter stays open for another chill
People sought shelter at First Presbyterian Church of Palatka on Monday as temperatures in Palatka dipped below 40 degrees. Monday marked the fourth consecutive night of the cold weather shelter…
Reader: Shelter shouldn’t be needed, but is
In the December 24 edition of the Palatka Daily News, reporter Daniel Egitto wrote a great piece detailing the shelter organized by Pastor Cliff Lyda of First Presbyterian. I was there the night Mr…
Time running out for storm relief requests
Deadlines are approaching for Putnam County residents to apply for federal relief for damages from Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. The deadline to contact the Federal Emergency Management…
Jarvis Williams Holiday Classic: Ready to Hoop It Up
Two brackets for this year’s boys tournament: 8-team event and 4-team classic. After years of trying, Palatka Junior-Senior High boys basketball assistant coach Jason Shaw and head coach Bryan Walter finally got their wish. For the first time in three years, the 11th annual…
Authorities: Man followed neighbor home to threaten him
A Putnam Hall man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to use a stick to kill his neighbor over a dispute between the neighbor and the suspect’s father. Raymond King, 47, has been charged…
2022 All-County Volleyball Team: One Last Curtain Call
Raiders’ Carbajal follows up strong junior year with bigger senior season. As she turned and walked away one last time, Crescent City Junior-Senior High senior setter Aleni Carbajal couldn’t help but let her emotions get the best of her. Off the court and behind the scenes…
Crescent City seeking infrastructure help in legislation requests
Crescent City leadership is aiming to tackle infrastructure wants during the January legislation delegation meeting. The city commission met last week and decided to request funding for items from…
2022 All-County Volleyball Team
Alexis Wallace Making her fourth appearance on the all-county team, the senior middle and outside hitter capped her high school career with a phenomenal season for Peniel Baptist Academy. One of…
