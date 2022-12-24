Read full article on original website
Christmas tree safety
ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're planning to keep your real Christmas tree up a little bit longer, there's some safety info the Rochester Fire Department wants you to know. Captain Ben Davis said you should make sure to water your tree to keep it from drying out. If you notice the needles are falling on the ground, it's time to get rid of it. Once your tree gets dry, it can easily catch fire.
Rochester Detour gym is staying busy as people are getting into shape for the new year
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's that time of year when gyms and health clubs around the area are getting more crowded. Employees at those businesses are ready to welcome all the people with a new year's resolution to get in better shape in 2023. Detour Athletics in Rochester is already seeing...
Disposing of Christmas trees
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Now that Christmas is over, that tree might start to feel less like a decoration and more like an inconvenience. Luckily, there's a pretty easy way to dispose of it. At the Olmsted County Compost Site, you can drop off your Christmas tree any day of the week during daylight hours. You can do this through March. There's no fee to do it. You do have to remove the stand and all the ornaments and lights.
Rochester International Airport staying busy during the last week of 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The massive winter storm continues to have a major impact on airlines across the country. But Rochester's International Airport hasn't seen much of a difference. At RST plenty of people are still heading out to travel during the last week of the year. One family from La...
Community Christmas dinner at Faith United Methodist Church
SPRING VALLEY, Minn.-Christmas can be a hard time for some people. To help with that, there was an annual community Christmas dinner today at Faith United Methodist Church. The dinner was for people who were alone or had some other special circumstances and were looking to enjoy a meal with others on Christmas Day. It was free to eat there, but donations to help Spring Valley Area Ministerial Association were appreciated. Food was provided by members of the community. Also, a couple of local musicians played Christmas songs for the attendees. Jennifer Kimball-Olson, one of the event organizers, said the event made a big impact on everyone involved.
$15K worth of copper wire stolen in Olmsted Co.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $15,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from a construction site in Cascade Township. It happened between Dec. 21-27 and was reported Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sky View Circle NW. No arrests have been made.
Man robs Rochester gas station, gets away with $66
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning robbery at a Holiday gas station netted $66 for the suspect. Police said it happened at 1:30 a.m. at the Holiday on Assisi Dr. NW. The man, who is white and was in all black with a gray beard, showed the clerks a paper that said he had a gun and ordered them to empty the money in the register.
A look at overdoses in Rochester so far in 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said they have responded to 76 overdose incidents so far in 2022. The latest pair happened over the holiday weekend when officers had to revive two people with Narcan. This years' overdose numbers are still lower than 2021's, which were at 92 but higher...
Rochester man sentenced for seven pounds of cocaine
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with over seven pounds of cocaine is sending an Olmsted County man to prison. Robert Alejandro Torres Nieves, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 2 days already served. Torres Nieves was also fined $1,000.
Rochester woman to stand trial for chase by car and on foot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a lengthy chase through southeast Rochester is pleading not guilty. Arak Akol Warwien, 25 of Rochester, was charged on December 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI-refusal to submit to test, driving after cancelation, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
When the blizzard hit, Freeborn County was ready to do its part
ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Due to the blizzard conditions and low temperatures that were occurring last week, 70 people, five dogs, and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County Emergency Shelter located at the National Guard Armory. On Friday and Saturday, Freeborn County deputies and the Minnesota National carried out rescue missions...
Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
More overdoses reported in SE Minnesota, Narcan given to revive men
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people became responsive thanks to Narcan after overdosing in recent days. The first happened on Dec. 23 in the 1500 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 32-year-old man overdosed. He was given two doses of Narcan, became responsive and was taken to St. Marys. The...
Cost of electricity, water, and natural gas is going up in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – The cost of electricity, water, and natural gas will go up in Austin in 2023. The Austin Utilities (AU) Board of Commissioners has approved the annual budget and says the reasons behind these increases include increased cost of material, increases in natural gas commodity, increases in pipeline transportation and issues related to the war on Ukraine.
Police: Rochester man arrested for attempted murder after shooting woman in the head
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and a 34-year-old Rochester man is facing an attempted murder charge. Police said it happened Sunday when they tried to contact a woman who was supposed to meet the father of her two kids. Authorities went to a home...
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Trial set over nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes in SE Minnesota
WABASHA, Minn. – A trial date is now set for a southeast Minnesota man accused of not paying more than $796,000 in sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves, 42 of Mazeppa and formerly of Oronoco, was charged in September with 26 felonies for failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. He’s also accused of not filing individual income tax returns or paying tax on his earned income for 2018 through 2021.
Woman's body found in Olmsted Co., officials call it 'very suspicious death'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A female body was found in a ditch Monday night and authorities are calling it a “very suspicious death.”. The woman’s body was found at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverbluff Ln. NW. and West River Rd. NW. in Cascade Township. A woman was...
Plea deal reached in Austin attempted murder case
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder in Mower County takes a plea deal. Eric Lamar Starnes Jr., 26 of Austin, was arrested on December 13, 2020. Austin police say they got a report around 3:12 am of gunfire in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue NW. Investigators say there was a loud party going on when a vehicle pulled up. Court documents state Starnes fired several shots at the vehicle.
