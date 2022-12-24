SPRING VALLEY, Minn.-Christmas can be a hard time for some people. To help with that, there was an annual community Christmas dinner today at Faith United Methodist Church. The dinner was for people who were alone or had some other special circumstances and were looking to enjoy a meal with others on Christmas Day. It was free to eat there, but donations to help Spring Valley Area Ministerial Association were appreciated. Food was provided by members of the community. Also, a couple of local musicians played Christmas songs for the attendees. Jennifer Kimball-Olson, one of the event organizers, said the event made a big impact on everyone involved.

