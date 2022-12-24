ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Christmas tree safety

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're planning to keep your real Christmas tree up a little bit longer, there's some safety info the Rochester Fire Department wants you to know. Captain Ben Davis said you should make sure to water your tree to keep it from drying out. If you notice the needles are falling on the ground, it's time to get rid of it. Once your tree gets dry, it can easily catch fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Disposing of Christmas trees

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Now that Christmas is over, that tree might start to feel less like a decoration and more like an inconvenience. Luckily, there's a pretty easy way to dispose of it. At the Olmsted County Compost Site, you can drop off your Christmas tree any day of the week during daylight hours. You can do this through March. There's no fee to do it. You do have to remove the stand and all the ornaments and lights.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Community Christmas dinner at Faith United Methodist Church

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.-Christmas can be a hard time for some people. To help with that, there was an annual community Christmas dinner today at Faith United Methodist Church. The dinner was for people who were alone or had some other special circumstances and were looking to enjoy a meal with others on Christmas Day. It was free to eat there, but donations to help Spring Valley Area Ministerial Association were appreciated. Food was provided by members of the community. Also, a couple of local musicians played Christmas songs for the attendees. Jennifer Kimball-Olson, one of the event organizers, said the event made a big impact on everyone involved.
SPRING VALLEY, MN
KIMT

$15K worth of copper wire stolen in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $15,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from a construction site in Cascade Township. It happened between Dec. 21-27 and was reported Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sky View Circle NW. No arrests have been made.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Man robs Rochester gas station, gets away with $66

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning robbery at a Holiday gas station netted $66 for the suspect. Police said it happened at 1:30 a.m. at the Holiday on Assisi Dr. NW. The man, who is white and was in all black with a gray beard, showed the clerks a paper that said he had a gun and ordered them to empty the money in the register.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

A look at overdoses in Rochester so far in 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said they have responded to 76 overdose incidents so far in 2022. The latest pair happened over the holiday weekend when officers had to revive two people with Narcan. This years' overdose numbers are still lower than 2021's, which were at 92 but higher...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for seven pounds of cocaine

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with over seven pounds of cocaine is sending an Olmsted County man to prison. Robert Alejandro Torres Nieves, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 2 days already served. Torres Nieves was also fined $1,000.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman to stand trial for chase by car and on foot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a lengthy chase through southeast Rochester is pleading not guilty. Arak Akol Warwien, 25 of Rochester, was charged on December 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI-refusal to submit to test, driving after cancelation, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

When the blizzard hit, Freeborn County was ready to do its part

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Due to the blizzard conditions and low temperatures that were occurring last week, 70 people, five dogs, and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County Emergency Shelter located at the National Guard Armory. On Friday and Saturday, Freeborn County deputies and the Minnesota National carried out rescue missions...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Cost of electricity, water, and natural gas is going up in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – The cost of electricity, water, and natural gas will go up in Austin in 2023. The Austin Utilities (AU) Board of Commissioners has approved the annual budget and says the reasons behind these increases include increased cost of material, increases in natural gas commodity, increases in pipeline transportation and issues related to the war on Ukraine.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death

RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Trial set over nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. – A trial date is now set for a southeast Minnesota man accused of not paying more than $796,000 in sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves, 42 of Mazeppa and formerly of Oronoco, was charged in September with 26 felonies for failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. He’s also accused of not filing individual income tax returns or paying tax on his earned income for 2018 through 2021.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Plea deal reached in Austin attempted murder case

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder in Mower County takes a plea deal. Eric Lamar Starnes Jr., 26 of Austin, was arrested on December 13, 2020. Austin police say they got a report around 3:12 am of gunfire in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue NW. Investigators say there was a loud party going on when a vehicle pulled up. Court documents state Starnes fired several shots at the vehicle.
AUSTIN, MN

