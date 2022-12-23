Kings' four-game winning streak ends in shootout loss to Coyotes

Karel Vejmelka had a rough night his previous start, allowing five goals, including four in the third period.

Arizona’s goalie was good all game against the Kings , finishing with a flourish to help the Coyotes end a three-game losing streak.

Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Coyotes’ 2-1 victory over the Kings on Friday night.

“When we scored a goal, I just thought about a win,” Vejmelka said. “I just want to make a lot of saves so we could win and we did it.”

Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored with a two-man advantage in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game.

Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona’s second shot in the shootout after Vejmelka stopped Gabe Vilardi . Arizona’s Clayton Keller had a chance to win it, but sent his shot over the goal.

Vejmelka, who allowed five goals in a loss to Vegas on Wednesday night, finished it off by stopping Adrian Kempe to end the Kings’ four-game winning streak.

“I like our composure, our resilience,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “We were stingy on defense, were able to score on the 5-of-3, almost in overtime. There’s a lot of positive.”

The Kings were sharp after beating Calgary in overtime the night before and so was Jonathan Quick , who had 23 saves after allowing at least four goals in four of his previous five starts.

Los Angeles got a good break when Arizona’s Shayne Gostisbehere hit the post in overtime and was able to kill off a penalty in overtime. The Kings couldn’t finish off in the shootout, thanks to two saves by Vejmelka and Trevor Moore missing the net on his attempt.

“I thought it was gutsy game by our team,“ Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “Gas tanks were running low and they checked very well.”

The Coyotes had trouble on special teams in their 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights, giving up two power-play goals and another shorthanded.

Arizona had the early special-teams advantage against the Kings, scoring on a 5-on-3 midway through the first period. Schmaltz got it, one-timing a nifty cross-ice pass from Clayton Keller past Quick.

The Kings then tied it up on a power play in the second period when Iafalo hit a one-timer past Arizona defenseman Patrik Nemeth and beat Vejmelka to the glove side.

The Coyotes failed to get a shot on goal in a disjointed power play early in the third period and couldn’t beat Quick on a 4-on-3 in overtime.

“A good point that we needed,” Iafallo said. “Obviously, we wanted two points and a win, but it’s positive to get a point going into the break.”

Note: Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev missed his second straight game after being injured blocking a shot against the Ducks on Tuesday.

Up next for Kings: vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .