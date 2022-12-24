ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

India’s top news network founders sell stake to billionaire Adani: ‘All suggestions we made were accepted’

By Rituparna Chatterjee
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELltY_0jtHp2hs00

The founders of New Delhi Television Ltd ( NDTV ) have sold most of their shares to Gautam Adani , four months after the Indian billionaire took over the news network, leading to speculations about the future of one of the country’s last bastions of free media .

In a statement released on Friday, Prannoy and Radhika Roy said: “The AMG Media Network, after the recent open offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media network.” The AMG Media Network is an Adani-owned entity.

The husband-and-wife team, who started NDTV in 1988 “in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine”, also tendered their resignation.

“After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognized as ‘India’s and Asia’s Most-Trusted News Broadcaster.’ Since the open offer was launched, our discussions with Mr Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness,” they said.

Mr Adani, Reuters reported, will now control 64.71 per cent of the company. He already held 37 per cent after the open offer and acquisition, despite several unsuccessful attempts by NDTV to block the takeover citing regulatory restrictions on moving shares.

Ravish Kumar, a senior executive editor of NDTV, resigned soon after Mr Adani acquired the entity backed by NDTV’s founders.

NDTV is said to be part of a shrinking news space critical of the current dispensation at New Delhi. In August, Mr Adani ’s media arm AMG Media Networks acquired a holding company that owns 29.18 per cent of NDTV, something the veteran journalists said was done “without consent”.

The move allowed Mr Adani to buy another 26 per cent of the news conglomerate through an open offer triggered by regulations of the country’s securities watchdog.

“The NDTV founders and the Company would like to make it clear that this exercise of rights” was “executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders, who, like NDTV, have been made aware of this exercise of rights only today,” said a statement released by the broadcaster on the same day.

Former NDTV employees emotionally reacted to the news. “It’s the end of NDTV as we knew it. Grateful to have spent 14 years of my life at this wonderful organisation that much more than just a work place - it was home,” wrote journalist Nikhil Naz.

“Thank you to Prannoy and Radhika Roy for building this institution, for believing in all of us, for teaching us everything we know about broadcast journalism and for being such fine human beings, wrote journalist Nidhi Razdan, who started her career at the organisation and is one of the most prominent faces of the network as a leading anchor.

“NDTV blazed a trail of independent broadcasting in India. Prannoy and Radhika Roy deserve gratitude from the entire media fraternity,” said journalist Pankaj Pachauri.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
traveltomorrow.com

India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for five countries

India increased sanitary rules including mandatory testing for a few countries and random testing for international passengers. With the new rules, travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are obliged to show a negative Covid-19 testing if they wish to go to India. “The global pandemic is not yet over… The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Indian health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. India is taking precautionary measures to counter the surge of Covid-19 cases following the increase of cases in neighbouring China. A few cases of BF.7 — the Omicron subvariant that is driving the current surge in China — have been found in India so far, according to local media reports. In India, a country with nearly 1.4 billion, more than 2.2 billion vaccines were administrated, yet only 27% of the population received the booster third dose.
maritime-executive.com

Protesters Call for Chinese Nationals to Leave China's Gwadar Port

Protests on the expansion of the Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, a key asset for China’s BRI( Belt and Road Initiative) in Asia, continue to escalate, potentially jeopardizing economic ties between China and Pakistan. Last week, the events took a new twist after a protest leader warned Chinese nationals to leave Gwadar by the end of the week.
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empires in History

An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age. Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even […]
The Independent

US imposes Covid-19 testing requirement on travellers arriving from China

The United States will require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from 5 January, federal health officials announced on Wednesday.Passengers flying to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to get a test no more than two days before flying and present the results to their airline before boarding.The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes after Beijing’s easing of its “zero Covid” policy led to rapid rise in infections.The new requirement follows similar moves from Italy, Japan, India and Taiwan. The rule will apply to all...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB can go to $1 if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. With a market capitalization of $4.5 billion, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is the 15th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008318. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin.
The Independent

Chinese hospitals struggle to cope as Covid spread sparks testing measures from Italy and others

Italy has imposed new Covid-19 testing restrictions on travellers from China, where infections are surging and hospitals are struggling to cope. Milan's main airport, Malpensa, had already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai – with results on one day showing almost one in two passengers was infected. “The measure is essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”, health minister Orazio Schillaci said, announcing mandatory testing for all passengers. On the first flight to Malpensa that tested passengers from China on 26 December, 35 out of...
Reuters

Chinese academic database fined by antitrust watchdog

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has fined China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) 87.6 million yuan ($12.6 million) for abusing a "dominant market position", the watchdog said on its website on Monday.
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Supply chain tells the truth about China’s COVID problem

For almost three years, the world has been impacted by China’s inability to manage COVID. Logistics managers and supply chain managers have tried to navigate the seemingly endless shutdowns, but the vulnerability still exists. Even with the recent announcement that China is reopening, don’t expect the supply chain to go back to normal.
US News and World Report

India Makes Inroads Into Sri Lanka Under China's Long Shadow

COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July,...
BBC

Pakistan and Afghanistan: Acts of kindness by British Asians

From colouring books for children to essential supplies for those in need, members of the British Asian community are embracing the season of goodwill. Months on from devastating floods in Pakistan, millions of people remain homeless, roads are destroyed and tens of thousands of schools and hospitals lie in ruins.
The Independent

The Independent

998K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy