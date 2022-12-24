Read full article on original website
Sean Relford
3d ago
Prove what to who, Spence don't want that smoke and neither has charlo. Who has Spence fought? He has never wanted that fight, Crawford can't go 2 yrs waiting on him. This is all a 52 fake out. Nobody should have to chase down a dude who's claiming to be champ. I new as soon as they ste Pacmans belt that they weighing to be willing to truly negotiate that fight. Please stop campaigning for a dude who doesn't want the office
2
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
Conor McGregor trilogy fight with Nate Diaz backed for both UFC legends return fights as pair continue bitter rivalry
CONOR McGREGOR and Nate Diaz have been backed to complete their UFC trilogy series. Diaz became the first in the UFC to beat McGregor, in March 2016, but lost a thrilling rematch five months later. A trilogy decider has evaded fans ever since and threatened to fall by the wayside...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces
Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
fightnights.com
Gervonta Davis believes Ryan Garcia is juicing, doesn't buy mental health "excuse"
Gervonta Davis has suggested that Ryan Garcia's mental health struggles are a facade. At a recent open workout, Davis seemed to indicate that Garcia's mental health break last summer was an "excuse" to get out of a fight. Garcia was previously slated to face Javier Fortuna in a July 2021 bout but withdrew to focus on improving his mental health.
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
Cain Velasquez Says He And Daniel Cormier Have Discussed Competing In A Match For AAA Lucha Libre
Cain Velasquez says he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier, while known for their time in the UFC, have a great love and respect for professional wrestling. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past with Velasquez actually getting an opportunity to become WWE Champion against Brock Lesnar in 2019.
Boxing Scene
Broner Opens Up About Split with PBC: 'They Told Me the Type of Money You Want, You Gotta Fight Godzilla'
Adrien Broner apparently wasn’t pleased when his former longtime handlers informed him of a slight tweak to his risk-reward calculus. For the longest time, the career of Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, was essentially determined by his adviser, Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, the company which has an exclusive output deal with the premium cable network Showtime. Broner was one of the flagship fighters on the network and routinely given main event slots.
MMAmania.com
Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym
Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym. Despite being retired for several months,...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo proves broken hand, produces doctor’s note
By Craig Daly: Jermell Charlo produced a doctor’s note today to prove that he does have a broken left hand, which prevents him from defending his undisputed junior middleweight championship against WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu on January 28th. The fans went after Charlo today, saying that he’s faking his...
fightnights.com
Adrien Broner reveals he split with PBC following pay disagreement
Premier Boxing Champions could no longer pay Adrien Broner an exorbitant amount of money unless he was willing to take on significant opposition. And for Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), a four-division world champion from Cincinnati, that was a risk he was unwilling to take. As a result, the working relationship between PBC and Broner came to an apparently halt in October when the 33-year-old announced a three-fight, eight-figure deal (per Broner) with BLK Prime.
Joe Rogan Reacts to Brutal Boxing KOs: ‘He Beat Him to Death’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan shared some of the most brutal knockouts in boxing. One of the most exciting things about combat sports is witnessing a knockout. Boxing legends Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Sonny Liston are some of the most popular boxers renowned for their finishing power and insane highlight reels.
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
BoxingNews24.com
Fans say Jermell Charlo “faking” broken hand to avoid Tszyu nightmare, want to see x-rays
By Adam Baskin: Fans on social media are saying Jermell Charlo is “faking” his broken left hand to weasel out of having to defend his undisputed light middleweight championship against his powerful nightmarish WBO mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu on January 28th in Las Vegas. In a press release...
BoxingNews24.com
Ajagba vs Shaw, Vianello vs Rice on Jan.14th live on ESPN in Verona, New York
By Brian Webber: Four-time U.S national champion Stephen Shaw will move into the main event slot to take on 2016 Olympian Efe Ajagba in heavyweight action in a 10 round scheduled bout, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, on January 14th. The event will start at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Tyson Fury reveals famous heavyweight upset that sparked his love for boxing after not being interested in the sport
TYSON FURY revealed Hasim Rahman's famous upset over Lennox Lewis sparked his love for boxing. The heavyweight hero was born into boxing with his dad John and uncle Peter both fighters. And Fury was trained by his father from the age of ten but never really had a passion for...
BoxingNews24.com
Spence’s trainer says Crawford’s low PPV numbers limits his negotiating ability
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James says Terence Crawford’s low pay-per-view numbers for his fight with David Avanesyan now define him, limiting his ability to get the deal he wants for a fight between them. Derrick states that while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) might view...
overtimeheroics.net
Teofimo Lopez: “You guys think you know everything, but you don’t”
“Bro, do I still have it, man?,” a seemingly distraught Teofimo Lopez asked members of his team in a post-fight moment picked up by ESPN cameras. “Do I still got it?”. The 25-year-old had just scored a shaky split decision win over Sandor Martin, December 10 at Madison Square Garden and was clearly basting in self-doubt. Just eleven months removed from an embarrassing loss of all three of his lightweight world title belts to George Kambosos Jr. in his first title defense, insecurity was plastered all over his face.
Anthony Joshua offered training by coach of bitter rival Dillian Whyte has AJ searches for new team ahead of comeback
ANTHONY JOSHUA has been offered coaching by Buddy McGirt... the man who trains his bitter rival Dillian Whyte. AJ is on the scout for a new training team in America following consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk. After the first, in September 2021, Joshua parted ways with long-time cornerman Rob McCracken,...
