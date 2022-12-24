The Carlos Correa saga is one of the most unique situations we’ve seen in MLB free agency history. After reportedly agreeing to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, they found something worrying in his physical and abruptly canceled Correa’s introductory press conference. Scott Boras quickly found his client another deal within a matter of hours after the Giants ghosted, ultimately agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets. Now, they’ve found a concerning issue in Correa’s medical. While the Mets are optimistic they can still find a way to sign the infielder, even if it’s to a shorter deal, there is still the possibility that doesn’t happen, which means he could end up an FA again.

