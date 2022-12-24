Read full article on original website
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
$15,000 in Copper Wire Stolen from Rochester-Area Work Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a costly burglary reported at a construction site in Cascade Township. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of a past-action burglary at a job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Cr. Northwest Tuesday morning. Employees reported that .10, .12 and .14 gauge wire stolen from the work site sometime between December 21 and December 27.
Rochester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Bitter Cold
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters were called out into the bitter cold Friday afternoon to extinguish a fire that broke out in the detached garage behind an apartment/condominium in northwest Rochester. Officials say a nearby homeowner called 911 after they spotted smoke coming from the garage in the...
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Body Discover Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in rural northwest Rochester Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said he could only release minimal information Monday morning, however he did say investigators...
Firefighters Put Out NW Rochester House Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a house fire reported in northwest Rochester late Thursday morning. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze in the 1050 block of Chippewa Dr. Northwest around 11:11 a.m. Responding engines were informed prior to arrival of black smoke coming through a vent that fed to the home’s kitchen and found an air exchange unit in the home’s utility room on fire when they got to the house.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Convicted Burglar Arrested After Rochester Construction Site Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Chatfield man previously convicted of burglary was arrested in connection with a construction site burglary in Rochester. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to an apartment construction site in the 400 block of North Broadway after security cameras captured 39-year-old Joseph Borst on the premises around midnight on Friday. Police made contact with Borst after he allegedly attempted to flee officers on foot.
Business and Apartments Wiped Out by Spring Grove Fire
Spring Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate a fire that leveled a commercial building in Spring Grove Friday night. The building housed a hardware business and multiple apartment units. Its destruction has displaced at least 10 people, but no injuries were reported.
Rochester Woman Critically Wounded, Man Arrested Following Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a woman was critically wounded and a man is in custody following a shooting that’s believed to have taken place Christmas Eve. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to get a...
LOOK: Plainview Minnesota Home Has Maids Stairway + So Much Pepsi
It's not often you find a beautiful Victorian-style home (from 1890) with Pepsi everywhere, but this Plainview home (about 30 miles East of Rochester, Minnesota) has that and then...more Pepsi!. What Is a Maids Stair and Why Is It In Plainview?. A maid's stairway (or staircase) is the stairway servants...
Traffic Detoured in Spring Grove For Downtown Fire
Spring Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a detour has been put in place to direct traffic off Highway 44 in Spring Grove because of a structure fire. Highway 44 is Main Street in Spring Grove and MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says the highway closure...
Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Rochester Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend in the Head Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 34-year-old Phillip Turner was set at $1,000,000. He was arranged on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Rochester Couple Charged With Defrauding Vulnerable Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester couple is accused of stealing funds from a vulnerable elderly man after taking over his finances. 34-year-old Colleen Siverling Keigher and 33-year-old Corey Keigher are each charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The criminal complaint alleges the husband and wife wrote themselves checks for a total of just over $125,000 from the victim's bank accounts last year.
Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
Travel Conditions Worsening-I-90 Closed Again West of Albert Lea
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed I-90 west of Albert Lea for the second time in two days. MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says blowing snow and poor visibility have worsened this afternoon and that has prompted the decision to shut down the freeway west to the South Dakota border because of the poor driving conditions.
City Of Rochester Services Go Virtual Ahead of Forecasted Winter Storm
Several schools and organizations in our area have already announced that they will be closed Thursday and Friday and now the City of Rochester has issued an update. "City office-based services will shift to virtual methods due to the dangerous weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service for Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24." Read the latest weather-related announcements here, and check out how community services will shift over the next few days below.
Olmsted County Contributes $420K to Wastewater Project
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County has announced a $420,000 contribution to a significant water quality project that was recently awarded state funding. The county contribution will be added to a contribution by Cascade Township to help pay the cost of constructing a wastewater system to serve the Zumbro Ridge Estates mobile home park on the northeast edge of Rochester. The county contribution utilizes federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which authorizes investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects.
