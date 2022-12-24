ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health

Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
Medical News Today

The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism

Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Medical News Today

What to know about Leigh syndrome

Leigh syndrome is a rare neurometabolic condition that occurs in certain infants during their first 12 months. Symptoms include a progressive loss of mental and physical abilities, and the condition is usually fatal within the first few years. Leigh syndrome is a rare condition that causes degeneration of the central...
Healthline

What to Know About Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRBs)

Most people engage in body-focused repetitive behaviors, but if these habits begin affecting your everyday life, you may want to get treatment. Most likely, you or someone you know bites their nails or cracks their knuckles from time to time. Although these are common, everyday habits, they fall under a cluster of clinically defined behaviors called body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRBs).
The Independent

Family and friends could play role in spotting dementia over Christmas period

Family and friends can play a key role in spotting signs of dementia when meeting loved ones over the Christmas period, an NHS expert has said.Forgetting names of relatives or putting the oven on for the Christmas turkey, as well as confusion in another environment could all be signs of the disease.It comes as hundreds more people will be checked for dementia in a new specialist service being trialled across England.Professor Alistair Burns, NHS England’s national clinical director for dementia, said: “The pandemic has naturally had an impact on the number of people diagnosed with dementia, with elderly people seeing fewer people...
psychreg.org

Due to My Mental Health Condition, I Spent Much Time Reflecting on Myself

I began thinking about self-management in social work school. I still remember sitting in class in graduate school one afternoon when I was a student. I was twenty-seven at the time and living in upstate New York, getting my masters in social work. I recall sitting in a theoretical on human behaviour seminar. Students were debating how everyday people could best self-monitor their mental health. In doing so, students were suggesting self-awareness will lead to better mental health.
AboutLawsuits.com

Maternal Diabetes May Increase Risk of Autism, ADHD and Cerebral Palsy in Children: Study

Infants born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy face an increased risk of experiencing a wide range of developmental disorders, including ADHD, autism, and cerebral palsy, according to the findings of a new study. Exposure to type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes carried different risks for...
MedicineNet.com

Can You Fully Recover From a Spinal Stroke?

A spinal stroke has an approximate mortality rate of 9%, meaning that the majority of people can fully recover from the condition. Timely treatment increases the chances of full recovery and can help restore blood flow within the spinal cord and reduce the risk of severe disability or death. Some...
catingtonpost.com

The Healing Power of Catnip: 8 Medicinal Uses for Your Feline Friend

Do you know about the healing power of catnip? This herb has been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments in cats. In this article, we will discuss 8 medicinal uses for catnip that can help keep your feline friend healthy and happy!. 1. Catnip Acts as a...
docwirenews.com

Impact of COVID-19 Vaccine on Long COVID in Patients with Rheumatic Diseases

It has been well demonstrated that patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARDs) are at higher risk of severe outcomes during acute COVID-19 infection, but the implications of other long-term complications of COVID-19 have been less elucidated. PASC, or post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, refers to persistent or new-onset symptoms following acute infection, often popularly called “Long COVID.” Because patients with SARDs are often at increased risk for severe, acute COVID-19 infection and may have impaired immune responses, a recent study sought to investigate the association of COVID-19 vaccination with risk of PASC in patients with SARDs [1].

