Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
What It’s Like to Live With Stiff Person Syndrome
“It feels like I’m walking on broken glass,” one patient said.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, a one-in-a-million diagnosis. These are its symptoms.
Celine Dion's diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome has brought public attention to the rare neurological disorder, which affects roughly one or two out of every million people. Dion announced Thursday that she had postponed dates for her European tour next year due to the condition. "While we’re still learning about this...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
What is stiff-person syndrome, the disorder impacting Céline Dion's ability to sing?
Céline Dion revealed in an emotional and tear-filled announcement on Thursday that she had to postpone her upcoming European tour after being diagnosed with a "very rare neurological disorder": stiff-person syndrome. The debilitating illness has impacted her ability to sing and walk. According to the National Institute of Neurological...
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Medical News Today
What to know about Leigh syndrome
Leigh syndrome is a rare neurometabolic condition that occurs in certain infants during their first 12 months. Symptoms include a progressive loss of mental and physical abilities, and the condition is usually fatal within the first few years. Leigh syndrome is a rare condition that causes degeneration of the central...
Healthline
What to Know About Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRBs)
Most people engage in body-focused repetitive behaviors, but if these habits begin affecting your everyday life, you may want to get treatment. Most likely, you or someone you know bites their nails or cracks their knuckles from time to time. Although these are common, everyday habits, they fall under a cluster of clinically defined behaviors called body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRBs).
Family and friends could play role in spotting dementia over Christmas period
Family and friends can play a key role in spotting signs of dementia when meeting loved ones over the Christmas period, an NHS expert has said.Forgetting names of relatives or putting the oven on for the Christmas turkey, as well as confusion in another environment could all be signs of the disease.It comes as hundreds more people will be checked for dementia in a new specialist service being trialled across England.Professor Alistair Burns, NHS England’s national clinical director for dementia, said: “The pandemic has naturally had an impact on the number of people diagnosed with dementia, with elderly people seeing fewer people...
psychreg.org
Due to My Mental Health Condition, I Spent Much Time Reflecting on Myself
I began thinking about self-management in social work school. I still remember sitting in class in graduate school one afternoon when I was a student. I was twenty-seven at the time and living in upstate New York, getting my masters in social work. I recall sitting in a theoretical on human behaviour seminar. Students were debating how everyday people could best self-monitor their mental health. In doing so, students were suggesting self-awareness will lead to better mental health.
AboutLawsuits.com
Maternal Diabetes May Increase Risk of Autism, ADHD and Cerebral Palsy in Children: Study
Infants born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy face an increased risk of experiencing a wide range of developmental disorders, including ADHD, autism, and cerebral palsy, according to the findings of a new study. Exposure to type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes carried different risks for...
MedicineNet.com
Can You Fully Recover From a Spinal Stroke?
A spinal stroke has an approximate mortality rate of 9%, meaning that the majority of people can fully recover from the condition. Timely treatment increases the chances of full recovery and can help restore blood flow within the spinal cord and reduce the risk of severe disability or death. Some...
catingtonpost.com
The Healing Power of Catnip: 8 Medicinal Uses for Your Feline Friend
Do you know about the healing power of catnip? This herb has been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments in cats. In this article, we will discuss 8 medicinal uses for catnip that can help keep your feline friend healthy and happy!. 1. Catnip Acts as a...
docwirenews.com
Impact of COVID-19 Vaccine on Long COVID in Patients with Rheumatic Diseases
It has been well demonstrated that patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARDs) are at higher risk of severe outcomes during acute COVID-19 infection, but the implications of other long-term complications of COVID-19 have been less elucidated. PASC, or post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, refers to persistent or new-onset symptoms following acute infection, often popularly called “Long COVID.” Because patients with SARDs are often at increased risk for severe, acute COVID-19 infection and may have impaired immune responses, a recent study sought to investigate the association of COVID-19 vaccination with risk of PASC in patients with SARDs [1].
