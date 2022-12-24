Read full article on original website
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Produces Over 500 Videos & 112 Podcasts In 2022
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. As we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, we at WCTV proudly look back at all the things we’ve accomplished, many of which would not be possible without the generosity of our community, our sponsors and the volunteers who support us. To date for this year, WCTV and its membership has collectively produced over 500 videos and more than 112 podcasts! Our hard-working staff and volunteers look forward to a robust and busy 2023 and will continue to bring you all the programming you love, plus, we have a few surprises up our sleeve for the coming year too! As they say in the TV business, stay tuned!
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 29, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Payroll Administrative Assistant at Pepsi Co.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Weekly Adult Open Gym Night Is Back
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department’s Adult Open Gym is BACK! Drop in for informal games of pick-up basketball at the North Intermediate School’s Gym. Enjoy a workout in the middle of the week. Join in on Thursday nights now through April 13, 2023! (Please note that Open Gym will not be held on December 29 or February 23.) No registration is required. $5 cash per night.
LIBRARY LINEUP: Learn How To Get Started With Running On January 3 With Sole Sisters Running Club President
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Have a tech question that’s been bugging you? Stop by Drop-in Tech Help. INDOOR How to Get Started with Running. Tuesday, January 3, 7pm. Carin Bennett-Rizzo, president...
Red Heat Tavern To Donate Portion Of Proceeds To WHS Lamplighters Drama Guild On January 9
WILMINGTON, MA — Looking to take a night off from cooking?. The Wilmington High School Lamplighters Drama Guild is holding a fundraiser at Red Heat Tavern (300 Lowell Street) on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 4pm to 10pm. A portion of all dine-in and take out sakes will benefit the Lamplighters. No flyer or code needed.
RMLD Invites Customers To Attend Home Energy Assessment Webinar On January 18
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) and its contractor, Energy New England are partnering to present a webinar to educate the public about free home energy assessments on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The webinar is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to register through this link.
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Seniors Invited To Collage Quilting Class On January 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Join certified sewing instructor Nancy Sandreuter, of No Sewing Collage Quilting, for a class on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1pm at the Wilmington Senior Center. Quilting is enjoying a revival and along with that, fabrics are now digitally printed with a huge variety of images...
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 4 Recent Winners, Including 1 $2,000 Winner At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 23, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — Market Basket. Thu, Dec 22, 2022 — $1,000 — 100X THE MONEY — Sunrise Market...
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Buyer: Heritage Builders Inc.
COMING TO THE SHRINERS: The Chocolate Expo Debuts In Wilmington On January 29
WILMINGTON, MA — The Chocolate Expo will emanate from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 10am to 6pm. The New York Metro region’s largest chocolate event comes to the Boston area for the first time!. Enjoy tastings & sales of chocolates,...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Lego Community Build At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, December 27, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Board Game Night for ages 12 and up at 7pm. Learn more and register HERE. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children’s free throw contest (“Hoop Shot”) at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant’s age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
PHOTO: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Donates $2,000 To The Wilmington Food Pantry
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Community Fund thanks the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge #2070 for their $2,000 donation to the Wilmington Food Pantry. This was a grant received from the Elks National Foundation to assist those in need during the holiday season. Pictured, from left to right: Elk Members Diane...
Wilmington Residents Invited To Sean Collier Day Ceremony On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — MIT Police Officer Sean Collier was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 18, 2013 during the manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects. He was a Wilmington native who graduated from Wilmington High School in 2004. The Wilmington Select Board has declared...
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
Resident Raising Funds To Install Memorial Plaque At Walking Trail To Honor Wilmington Fallen Hero Jack Maguire
WILMINGTON, MA — At the 2022 Annual Town Meeting, residents unanimously supported a measure to name and dedicate a walking trail at Hathaway Acres in memory of John “Jack” Maguire, a Wilmington resident and Woburn Police Officer who was fatally shot responding to a robbery on December 26, 2010.
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Security Innovation Adds Steve Correnti As New Chief Revenue Officer
WILMINGTON, MA — Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, today announced the appointment of Steven Correnti as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. In this strategic role, Correnti’s primary goal will be to grow revenue through market penetration of key verticals, accelerating the growing revenue momentum the company has experienced that last couple of years.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 20, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Car vs. Deer
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, December 20, 2022:. A 2-vehicle crash occurred on West Street. No injuries. One vehicle towed. (10:42am) A vehicle struck a deer at Nichols Street and Shawsheen Avenue. Deer ran off. Vehicle towed. (5:14pm) Wilfredo Castillo (35,...
