AZFamily

Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen accused of shooting, killing man at west Phoenix 7-Eleven

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and a teen is in custody after a shooting at a west Phoenix 7-Eleven convenience store Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting around midnight at a 7-Eleven near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers arrived and found 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado shot inside the store. Mercado died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix firefighters rescue puppy stuck in can of dog food

PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters helped rescue a puppy after its head got stuck in a can of dog food on Monday. The small pup remained unhurt, and fire officials took to social media to applaud the rescue. "We are here to prevent harm and help everyone, furry friends included," officials...
PHOENIX, AZ
WSB Radio

Arizona man allegedly killed stepfather after returning from Christmas dinner

GILBERT, Ariz. — A man in Gilbert, Arizona allegedly killed his stepfather after returning from Christmas dinner, officials say. On Sunday just before 4:30 p.m., Gilbert Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to respond to a report that a car had backed into a house near Recker and Warner roads. When officers arrived, they found an 80-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside the car.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed jogger in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed a jogger earlier this month in Glendale. Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Glenn Drive near the intersection of 59th and Glendale avenues. Investigators said a man told officers he had been out on a run when he was confronted and pushed by Jerome Pipkins, who then stabbed him with a knife. It’s unclear how seriously he had been hurt.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Community rallies behind single mom whose son mistakenly drained her bank account on Roblox

PHOENIX — Complete strangers from across the country have rallied behind a Phoenix mother whose 7-year-old son mistakenly emptied her bank account through Roblox purchases. Kayla Howard shared her story on 12News a week before Christmas. She explained her son who has autism was playing on Roblox, the popular gaming application, and spent $897. That emptied her bank account and with overdraft fees, her account was in the red over $1,000.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who allegedly killed mother in Peoria hit-and-run arrested

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a Loop 101 off-ramp in the West Valley last week. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of Tolleson was arrested Monday in the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Nichole Cortez of Peoria. Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 19, Cortez was found dead about 50 feet in front of her gold Mitsubishi Galant sedan that was partially blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and the hazard lights were flashing.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by truck in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man has died after being hit by a truck in central Phoenix late Monday night. Officers were called out to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 9 p.m. When they arrived, police found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Martinez who had been hit by a truck while he was running along Buckeye Road. Police rushed Martinez to the hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
GILBERT, AZ

