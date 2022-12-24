ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

Springfield Fire Department save dog that was stuck in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A dog was rescued after falling through a hole and was stuck in water on Monday. Engine 11 responded to East Lake Drive after Turbo fell through a hole in the ice and was stuck in the water. Turbo was rescued and returned to his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

$500 worth of merchandise stolen from Ross Dress for Less

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is assisting the Springfield Police Department in reference to a retail theft and an aggravated battery that took place at Ross Dress for Less. The Springfield Police Department says at 6:15 p.m. on December 22, Three females entered the store and proceeded to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

First Night Springfield New Years celebration returns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — First Night Springfield is returning after a long pandemic pause. Families are invited for interactive fun, free-of-charge events from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Hoogland. There will be arts and crafts ranging from designing bead bracelets to creating...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur Water Services temporarily delayed due to cold-weather incident

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Certain water services from the City of Decatur will be temporarily delayed after multiple emergency incidents during the recent freezing conditions. City officials say water crews s have been responding to an uncharacteristic number of emergencies since Friday. There have been 15+ water main breaks...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Home total loss after Taylorville fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur Fire Department responds to garage fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Christmas Eve. Crews responded to the 900 block of E. Riverside Ave. just after 2 a.m. for a 1 1/2 car detached garage on fire. Officials say the fire was extending into the rear of...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Jacksonville under boil order

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there is a boil order in effect for the City of Jacksonville. The following City of Jacksonville customers is under the boil order until further notice. The boil order is on Doolin Street. Any questions please contact the City of...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur carjacker sentenced to 14-years in prison

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Calvin G. Shepherd III was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being involved in a series of armed carjackings in Decatur. Shepheard III, who originally pleaded not guilty, ended up taking a plea deal. Shepherd III, admitted to a newly-added...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

"An Angel on Our Side" Routt Catholic Girls Persevere Through Loss, Grief

The Holiday Season is a time of joy and family...and yes, undeniably, high school basketball here in the Tri-States. By contrast, the Routt Lady Rockets spent the run-up to Christmas tragically coming to grips with having a Sister of their basketball family ripped unfairly away from them. Kelly Peters passing...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy