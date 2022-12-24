Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Christmas Eve fire at Goodwill in Springfield believed to be the biggest since 1970s
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire on Christmas Eve at a Goodwill in the 800 Block of North 11 Street. The crews arrived on the scene around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say due to the heavy fire conditions, the poor condition of...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Fire Department save dog that was stuck in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A dog was rescued after falling through a hole and was stuck in water on Monday. Engine 11 responded to East Lake Drive after Turbo fell through a hole in the ice and was stuck in the water. Turbo was rescued and returned to his...
foxillinois.com
$500 worth of merchandise stolen from Ross Dress for Less
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is assisting the Springfield Police Department in reference to a retail theft and an aggravated battery that took place at Ross Dress for Less. The Springfield Police Department says at 6:15 p.m. on December 22, Three females entered the store and proceeded to...
foxillinois.com
First Night Springfield New Years celebration returns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — First Night Springfield is returning after a long pandemic pause. Families are invited for interactive fun, free-of-charge events from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Hoogland. There will be arts and crafts ranging from designing bead bracelets to creating...
foxillinois.com
Decatur Water Services temporarily delayed due to cold-weather incident
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Certain water services from the City of Decatur will be temporarily delayed after multiple emergency incidents during the recent freezing conditions. City officials say water crews s have been responding to an uncharacteristic number of emergencies since Friday. There have been 15+ water main breaks...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
WAND TV
Home total loss after Taylorville fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
foxillinois.com
Decatur Fire Department responds to garage fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Christmas Eve. Crews responded to the 900 block of E. Riverside Ave. just after 2 a.m. for a 1 1/2 car detached garage on fire. Officials say the fire was extending into the rear of...
foxillinois.com
Bullets begin holiday tourney with 34 point win; Riverton Holiday Tournament day three
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - High school holiday basketball tournaments continued Tuesday. At the third day of the Riverton Holiday Tournament, Mt. Pulaski's sharp shooting from beyond the arc took an early lead against Auburn. Williamsville began their holiday tournament with a 34 point win over Havana.
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
foxillinois.com
Jacksonville under boil order
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there is a boil order in effect for the City of Jacksonville. The following City of Jacksonville customers is under the boil order until further notice. The boil order is on Doolin Street. Any questions please contact the City of...
foxillinois.com
Decatur carjacker sentenced to 14-years in prison
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Calvin G. Shepherd III was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being involved in a series of armed carjackings in Decatur. Shepheard III, who originally pleaded not guilty, ended up taking a plea deal. Shepherd III, admitted to a newly-added...
foxillinois.com
"An Angel on Our Side" Routt Catholic Girls Persevere Through Loss, Grief
The Holiday Season is a time of joy and family...and yes, undeniably, high school basketball here in the Tri-States. By contrast, the Routt Lady Rockets spent the run-up to Christmas tragically coming to grips with having a Sister of their basketball family ripped unfairly away from them. Kelly Peters passing...
foxillinois.com
72nd annual Waverly Holiday Tournament: Routt close win over Athens
Waverly, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The time between Christmas and New Year's is dominated with high school basketball tournaments like the 72nd annual Waverly Holiday Tournament. Monday afternoon Routt Catholic (8-1) beat Athens (6-4) by a final score of 42-39.
Comments / 0