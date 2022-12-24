'The phones are nonstop': if you have frozen pipes this is what you need to do

Read full article on original website
The most read San Antonio articles of 2022
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas Day
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
KSAT 12
Frustrations flaring over continued boil water notices, lack of service
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Numerous people in Kerr, Bandera, and Bexar counties are struggling with little to no water, and those who still have service to their homes have been under a boil water notice for nearly a week. Cassandra Proctor said she lives in the Lake Medina Shores...
MySanAntonio
Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas
San Antonio's freezing weather causes burst pipes and house fire. If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
KSAT 12
Home destroyed in Southwest Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southwest Side destroyed one home and damaged another, displacing at least one person, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. But it appears he may have been an unwelcome guest in the first place. Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of...
foxsanantonio.com
KSAT 12
Some of GMSA’s most shocking videos of 2022
SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words. This past year, there’ve been plenty of pictures in our newscasts that have said a whole lot. At the same time, some of those images momentarily left me speechless, particularly those that I saw while covering news for Good Morning San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Kerrville FD dive team retrieves body out of Nimitz Lake, police say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location...
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays at Finesilver curve Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig is caused traffic delays just north of downtown Monday. The 18-wheeler overturned at the "Finesilver Curve", which includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown, around 1:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area...
KTSA
Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousands of households in Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties are under a boil water order following a loss of pressure in the distribution system. The order, which was issued Monday, comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They’re directing effected customers to boil...
news4sanantonio.com
Head to toe health with Optimal Feet
When shopping this holiday season don't forget to put your health first. Better health starts with your feet. Ed Derendorf with Optimal Feet with more on orthotics to help keep you going this season. Optimal Feet. 9815 IH-10 West. San Antonio, TX 78230. (210) 369-9353.
Volunteers hit the streets to keep unsheltered from freezing, offering food and hot coffee
SAN ANTONIO — When the sun came up Friday morning, so did the ministers who do outreach work among the unsheltered. They hit the streets early trying to keep the homeless from freezing to death in the cold. Under the historic Hays Street bridge, where more than a dozen...
Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs
SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned. She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard...
fox38corpuschristi.com
'I can't be there': as airline delays continue people try to return for their work shifts
SAN ANTONIO — All day, we've been hearing from frustrated travelers who say their flights keep getting bumped back and others who say they can't get through to customer service. It's not just the desire to return home that has passengers agitated. Some said they are stressed and worried...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people escape burning home south of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are now looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their mobile home. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Emerald Street, which is south of downtown. The San Antonio Fire Department said an...
Caught on Camera: Thief breaks into Tesla in broad daylight
SAN ANTONIO — Jason Straughan walked into a Schertz bank Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. He then walked out, got into his Tesla, and realized that his passenger side window was gone. At first he thought it could have been an accident. "I thought maybe somebody backed into the...
'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations. Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in...
Boil water notice for parts of Caldwell, Bastrop counties
A portion of Caldwell County and a small part of Bastrop County are under a boil water notice, according to Aqua Water Supply.
After thousands of Southwest flights canceled during holiday season, company responds
SAN ANTONIO — The thousands of cancelations from Southwest Airlines is having a huge impact on travelers flying in and out of the San Antonio International Airport. A check of the departures and arrivals board shows that several Southwest flights are canceled and delayed on Monday. Our sister station,...
