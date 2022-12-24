Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse
Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Crews recover worker’s body after trench collapse. Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after...
Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion
Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
Couple that died outside of Thornton Kingdom Hall had 'issues' with congregation
Thornton police say the two people who died at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton on Sunday had "issues" with the congregation and "were no longer welcome" to join it.
KKTV
Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
Woman finds body in yard, death labeled suspicious
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a body was found in a yard on the north side of unincorporated El Paso County, northeast of Monument, on Monday, Dec. 26. According to EPSO, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, a woman living in the 20000 block of […]
El Paso County resident finds body in yard, sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after an El Paso County woman found a body in her yard. On Dec. 26, just after 10 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received reports a resident found a body in her yard in the 20000 block of Lockridge Dr. This is just The post El Paso County resident finds body in yard, sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death appeared first on KRDO.
Armed robbery call ends in police pursuit, shooting in Commerce City
The Thornton Police Department said around 1 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Wells Fargo bank located at 12040 on Colorado Boulevard.
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
16-year-old found dead on Salida Street in Denver early Monday, police say
The Denver Police Department has identified a 16-year-old found dead in northeast Denver on Monday morning as Tayanna Manuel.
Man shot on Christmas Day in south Longmont
Longmont police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left one man hospitalized. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man in his 20s was shot in the 1200 block of South Coffman Street in south Longmont, a spokesperson with Longmont Public Safety said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Man arrested for DUI after leading an El Paso County Sheriff Lieutenant on a brief car chase
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after briefly leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash east of Cimarron Hills. On Dec. 26, just after 1 a.m., an on-duty Sheriff's Patrol Division Lieutenant saw a sedan back into a fuel pump at a convenience store in The post Man arrested for DUI after leading an El Paso County Sheriff Lieutenant on a brief car chase appeared first on KRDO.
Police search for man accused of threatening workers at Colorado Springs fast-food restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a man accused of threatening employees at a fast-food restaurant in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a man entered through the drive-through of a McDonald's restaurant in the 4800 block of N. Academy at 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2012. Police said The post Police search for man accused of threatening workers at Colorado Springs fast-food restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
Crews battling blaze at Circle K gas station car wash in Aurora
Fire crews are battling a fire at a Circle K gas station at 291 South Sable Blvd. in Aurora Monday afternoon.The fire itself is at the car wash, which is detached from the gas pumps, but fire crews were flowing large quantities of water to keep the gas pumps cool, according to an Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson.There did not appear to be any injuries, as there were no cars or people inside, the spokesperson said, but an investigation will determine that.The roof of the structure caved in as a result of the fire and fire officials are considering the scene a structure collapse.Motorists should avoid the area of Sable Boulevard and Alameda Avenue.
CSFD on scene of fire at Fountain Springs Apartments
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday evening on Dec. 25. CSFD is responding to the Fountain Springs Apartments located at 4525 Fountain Springs Grove on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters reported light smoke in the affected unit and smoldering clothes in the […]
What happens to metro Denver area cops placed on 'administrative leave'?
In July, Denver Police officers shot and injured a suspect and six bystanders in front of the Larimer Beer Hall at 20th and Larimer Streets. According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at the officers, who fired at the suspect and hit him and six bystanders. All seven shooting victims were taken to the hospital and later released.
Teenage homicide victim identified, police searching for suspect SUV
A homicide investigation is underway after police found the body of a teenage girl in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The girl has been identified by her family.
70-year-old man dies after being punched, kicked on Christmas Day in Thornton
The Thornton Police Department is searching for a suspect after a 70-year-old man died from injuries sustained by being punched and kicked on Christmas Day.
Teen, 16, dies after Christmas Eve crash in Aurora
A 16-year-old died on Sunday after he was injured in a car crash in Aurora on Christmas Eve. A passenger in his car was also seriously injured.
70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot
THORNTON, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died Monday after he was brutally attacked in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Thornton Police officers were called to Thirsty's Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. When they arrived, they found the victim and learned that he had been punched and kicked after backing into another person's car.
