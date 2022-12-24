ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?

The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Sporting News

Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
Sporting News

Fantasy Defense rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

Seemingly in the blink of an eye, we have reached Week 17. For the majority of fantasy football leagues, only the championship matchup remains. At this time next week, most people reading this will either etch their names into their league's history books or go back to the drawing board hoping for "better luck next year." The concept of "room for error" is out the window — every start-or-sit decision looms large -- and to make the best call at D/ST, you'll want to check our Week 17 fantasy defense rankings throughout the week.
Sporting News

Seahawks vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17

Two teams in need of a win to keep their playoff chances afloat meet in Week 17 when the 7-8 Jets travel to Lumen Field to face the 7-8 Seahawks on New Year's Day. After it looked as if both the Jets and Seahawks would be on the right side of the playoff bubble a few weeks ago, a combined 1-7 record from these two teams over the past four weeks has both fanbases sweating as the regular season comes to a close.
Sporting News

Will Yuta Watanabe be in the 3-Point Contest? Nets forward says selection would be 'an honor'

Don't be surprised if Nets forward Yuta Watanabe is in this year's 3-Point Contest. Watanabe didn't come into the 2022-23 season with much of a reputation as a shooter, but he's quickly proven himself to be a marksman from beyond the arc. Through 21 games with the Nets, he's 34-for-63 from the 3-point line, giving him the best 3-point percentage (54.0) in the NBA.
Sporting News

Why Condoleezza Rice is helping the Broncos find their next head coach

The Broncos are putting the coaching search in Rice. Condoleezza, that is. The Broncos have already axed head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the third coach to be given his walking papers in 2022. With its talent on the squad, Denver won't want to mess up its next coaching search, and has turned to a former high-ranking government official as a member of the committee.
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 17 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Cowboys travel to face the Titans to open Week 17 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay alive in the NFC East title race while. Meanwhile, host Tennessee knows it will be playing for the AFC South title no matter what in Week 18 in Jacksonville, which raises some concerns for fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The Cowboys might ease on the gas pedal as nearly double-digit favorites, while the Titans might rest key players with injury issues, including running back Derrick Henry (hip), who's "doubtful."
