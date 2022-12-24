Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO