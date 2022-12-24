ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies investigating suspected homicide possibly linked to burglary near Deer Park

Dec. 28—A man was found dead in a suspected homicide Monday night in a wooded area south of Deer Park. Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death about 6:25 p.m. Monday at a residence on the 29400 block of North Dalton Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies said the victim was an older man and that there were signs of potential burglary at the residence.
Medical Examiner: Elderly man killed near Deer Park died from sharp, blunt force injuries

DEER PARK, Wash – The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Wednesday the elderly man killed near Deer Park earlier this week died from “sharp and blunt force injuries.” The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified 83-year-old Richard Purdy as the man killed in a home near Deer Park in North Spokane County on Dec. 26. They say the manner of Purdy’s...
Deputies investigating homicide near Deer Park

Dec. 27—Spokane County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating what they said is a homicide after a man was found dead on Monday night in a wooded area south of Deer Park. Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death at about 6:25 p.m. on Monday night at a...
Documents: Medical Lake murder victim shot at least once

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – Documents released by law enforcement say the person that was killed in Medical Lake was shot at least once. Documents say police responded to an active shooting call in Medical Lake on Friday. When deputies arrived to the apartment complex at 227 S. Washington St., they identified two apartment complexes related to the murder – apartment...
Homicide On Dalton Road

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
Deputies arrest suspect in shooting at RV Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a shooting that occurred on December 20 at an RV Campground has been arrested. Deputies arrived at 10904 N Newport Highway on December 20 at 10 p.m. to a reported shooting. Deputies located a man lying on the ground, screaming, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital for...
Spokane man gets 11 years in prison for near-fatal stabbing

Dec. 24—A judge sentenced a 46-year-old Spokane man to 11 years in prison for stabbing a man nearly to death earlier this year in north Spokane. A jury on Sept. 1 found Barclay D. Bennett guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Dec. 16.
How to follow court proceedings in Spokane?

Has anyone followed any court proceedings in Spokane? There is a criminal prosecution that is beginning with a preliminary hearing right after xmas that i would like to follow - i expect if i want to know what is happening/what happened that i need to attend the prelim/trial to follow.
Uber driver, passenger shot in Christmas Eve drive-by

SPOKANE, Wash. – An Uber driver and one of his passengers were shot on the morning of Christmas Eve in a drive-by incident, with no suspect currently in custody. According to The Spokesman-Review, 57-year-old Duane Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m. He was driving on I-90 near the Thor-Freya exit when a white SUV pulled up next to his car and shot at the vehicle.
