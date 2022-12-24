Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Deputies investigating suspected homicide possibly linked to burglary near Deer Park
Dec. 28—A man was found dead in a suspected homicide Monday night in a wooded area south of Deer Park. Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death about 6:25 p.m. Monday at a residence on the 29400 block of North Dalton Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies said the victim was an older man and that there were signs of potential burglary at the residence.
Medical Examiner: Elderly man killed near Deer Park died from sharp, blunt force injuries
DEER PARK, Wash – The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Wednesday the elderly man killed near Deer Park earlier this week died from “sharp and blunt force injuries.” The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified 83-year-old Richard Purdy as the man killed in a home near Deer Park in North Spokane County on Dec. 26. They say the manner of Purdy’s...
Spokane Couple Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug and Theft Charges
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 25, the Lewiston Police Department issued an alert to surrounding agencies for a 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer that was reported stolen out of Lewiston, ID. When the alert went out, an ISP Trooper patrolling near the Lewiston Hill on US95 observed the stolen trailer being...
KHQ Right Now
24-year-old Medical Lake shooting suspect alleges victim tried to rape her
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing a man at a home in Medical Lake said the victim tried to rape here, according to an affidavit of facts filed in the Spokane County District Court. 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker faces second-degree murder and...
Teen twin arrested in deadly North Spokane shooting released from police custody
SPOKANE, Wash, — New court documents reveal an argument at a birthday party led to a double shooting in North Spokane. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of December 18th, 2022. According to a search warrant, a set of 16-year-old twin brothers were at the party at a home in the area of Wedgewood and Lidgerwood. According to...
YAHOO!
Deputies investigating homicide near Deer Park
Dec. 27—Spokane County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating what they said is a homicide after a man was found dead on Monday night in a wooded area south of Deer Park. Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death at about 6:25 p.m. on Monday night at a...
YAHOO!
One man shot and one man arrested after argument in Spokane Valley apartment
Dec. 28—One man was arrested and another hospitalized with a potentially life-threatening wound to the leg on Tuesday night after a shooting at an apartment in Spokane Valley, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a release. Deputies responded to the shooting at 4:35 p.m. at an apartment complex...
Documents: Medical Lake murder victim shot at least once
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – Documents released by law enforcement say the person that was killed in Medical Lake was shot at least once. Documents say police responded to an active shooting call in Medical Lake on Friday. When deputies arrived to the apartment complex at 227 S. Washington St., they identified two apartment complexes related to the murder – apartment...
Man shot at Spokane Valley apartment complex, suspect in custody
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was shot at an apartment complex in Spokane Valley Tuesday afternoon, and police have detained a suspect. Deputies responded to the shooting at the Parkside at Mirabeau Apartments at around 4:35 p.m. Police say the victim had driven off, but the suspect remained at the scene. At around 4:40 p.m., deputies located the victim...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police detain suspect in Spokane Valley shooting, victim in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man is in critical condition following a shooting near an apartment complex in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD). At around 5 p.m., multiple witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. Deputies responded and were able to contact and detain...
dpgazette.com
Homicide On Dalton Road
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
Deputies arrest suspect in shooting at RV Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a shooting that occurred on December 20 at an RV Campground has been arrested. Deputies arrived at 10904 N Newport Highway on December 20 at 10 p.m. to a reported shooting. Deputies located a man lying on the ground, screaming, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital for...
YAHOO!
Spokane man gets 11 years in prison for near-fatal stabbing
Dec. 24—A judge sentenced a 46-year-old Spokane man to 11 years in prison for stabbing a man nearly to death earlier this year in north Spokane. A jury on Sept. 1 found Barclay D. Bennett guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Dec. 16.
Man shot, killed in domestic violence incident in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A woman was arrested after a man was shot and killed in Medical Lake on Friday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported hearing a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex at 227 S. Washington Street around 11 a.m. Deputies responded to the scene and located a man who had been shot. Despite...
How to follow court proceedings in Spokane?
Has anyone followed any court proceedings in Spokane? There is a criminal prosecution that is beginning with a preliminary hearing right after xmas that i would like to follow - i expect if i want to know what is happening/what happened that i need to attend the prelim/trial to follow.
FOX 28 Spokane
Uber driver, passenger shot in Christmas Eve drive-by
SPOKANE, Wash. – An Uber driver and one of his passengers were shot on the morning of Christmas Eve in a drive-by incident, with no suspect currently in custody. According to The Spokesman-Review, 57-year-old Duane Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m. He was driving on I-90 near the Thor-Freya exit when a white SUV pulled up next to his car and shot at the vehicle.
Comments / 2