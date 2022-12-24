Robert Saleh concedes Jets’ chances of making playoffs are ‘farfetched’

Jets head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Friday the chances of his team making the playoffs are slim.

“Thinking playoffs is farfetched,” Saleh said. “But at the same time we’ve done a lot of really, really cool things this year. The most important thing right now is finishing strong, which starts with Seattle.”

The loss Thursday to the Jaguars pushed the Jets into 10th place in the AFC. The top seven teams will make the postseason.

The Jets (7-8) trail the Ravens (9-5), Chargers (8-6), Dolphins (8-6), Patriots (7-7) and Jaguars (7-8) in the race for the three wild-card berths. If the Raiders beat the Steelers on Saturday, the Jets also would fall behind Las Vegas into 11th place.

The Jets have an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to fivethirtyeight.com. They will finish the season with two road games against the Seahawks and Dolphins and almost certainly will need to win both of those to give themselves a shot at making it. They would then need help.

Jets coach Robert Saleh, on the sidelines during Thursday night’s disappointing 19-3 loss to the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

NY Post illustration

The Jets could be eliminated from playoff contention this weekend if either of the following situations happen: the Dolphins, Patriots, Chargers and Ravens all win or the Dolphins, Patriots and Chargers win and the Browns lose.

Saleh was asked for his evaluation of offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and he did not really answer the question, which was interesting.

“It always starts with us as coaches, always,” Saleh said. “You’ve got to be honest and truthful from a film study standpoint in terms of giving our players the best chance to be successful. I’m sure like all coaches, there’s a lot of things that he wishes he could have back, there’s a lot of things he wishes he could have done differently. He talks about the goal-to-go situation in Minnesota, wishes he would have called the play that he ended up calling against Detroit to C.J. Uzomah for the touchdown. Of course you’re always, always going to look inward and try to figure out am I doing everything I can to help my player be the best he can possibly be. If you can look in the mirror and say I’ve done everything, then you can at least go to sleep at night.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on DT Quinnen Williams, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod this week : “I think really right now, he’s probably playing as dominant as any defensive player, not just defensive linemen, in this league.”