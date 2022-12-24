Read full article on original website
List of Wabash Valley Christmas Tree drop off locations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For those that celebrate the holidays with a live tree in the Wabash Valley, a list of tree recycling drop-off locations for the area has been compiled for this year. The task of keeping a tree alive throughout the holiday and then finding a...
$1 million parks project, other improvements slated in Knox Co.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– After dozens of pitches from citizens and months of discussions, the Knox County Commissioners have developed a plan to spend the remaining $3.1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act– but it’s not set in stone. President of the commissioners Kellie Streeter...
Crash on Margaret & Fruitridge leads to power outages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An energy pole was struck during a car collision involving 2 or more cars in the area of Margaret and Fruitridge Ave. around noon on Dec. 28, causing power outages for people in the area. UPDATED: Representatives from Duke Energy stated around 3:15 p.m....
Officials provide update on Larry Bird museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Capital Improvement Board provided an update on the Larry Bird Museum on Wednesday. Board member Terri Conley said the tentative end date is still late 2023 as of now. They are currently working on the next steps for construction, and hope to have bids placed sometime in February.
Four cats die in 7th Ave. house fire in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. While there were no injuries, Berry said four cats perished in the fire.
Greene Co. Hospital adding police department
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Greene County General Hospital has officially implemented their own police department, a move that has been years in the making. Chief of police Bryan Woodall said he first mentioned making the move about 18 months ago. He said the main concern was staffing. “As time went...
Structure fire claims life of one in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the...
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police,...
ISP provide crash numbers following winter storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday marks one week since a winter storm rolled through the Wabash Valley, leaving plenty of snowfall and subzero temperatures for Hoosiers around the state. On Wednesday, state police provided the updated crash numbers from last weekend. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said...
Update: Greene County missing teen located
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said...
Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in his cell for a period of time.
Wreck leaves car under semi in Seelyville, 1 injured
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crash involving a semi-truck has shut down Chamberlain Street in Seelyville. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of US 40 and Chamberlain Street Tuesday afternoon. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said a passenger vehicle was heading eastbound...
Officials offer tips to combat frozen pipes following storms
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As wind chills fell below -30 degrees at times during the winter storm last week, one of the biggest lasting consequences has been a substantial increase in frozen pipes around the Wabash Valley. Servpro Vigo marketing and communications director Mike Latta said the holiday weekend...
Great turnout for day 2 at Wabash Valley Classic Tournament
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s been a big week for basketball fans in the Valley. The 23rd annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Basketball Tournament is underway. Tournament Director Ticia Wright said so far it has been a big turnout and that will financially benefit all of...
