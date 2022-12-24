ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

Alabama woman killed after crashing car into high school building

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vqoQ_0jtHgGW400

An Alabama woman was killed Friday morning after her car struck a school building, police said.

Flomaton police said a 21-year-old Atmore woman, who they did not immediately identify, drove her car into the Flomaton High School building at approximately midnight on Friday.

The school, located on Highway 31 did not appear to be significantly damaged.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was apparently alone in the car when it crashed.

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report

An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
MILLRY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Memorial service planned for Prichard church shooting victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Dec. 28, 2021, Grace Carter was worshipping inside a Prichard church when a bullet was shot through the church doors and hit her. She died on the scene. A year later her family is holding a memorial to remember Grace. The Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office […]
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police evacuate Walmart after bomb threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have given the green light after a bomb threat at a Walmart. The store evacuated employees and customers after someone messaged the store along Government Boulevard around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Officers did not report finding any threats. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

21-year-old dies after crashing into Flomaton High School: Police

UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Flomaton Police Chief Jeff Wilson said the 21-year-old driver was a woman from Atmore. The damage “appears to be minimal from the outside.” Police have not identified the woman. FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department said one person died after crashing into Flomaton High School Friday morning, according to a […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

15-time convicted felon found with 66.1 grams of fentanyl after traffic stop in Santa Rosa Co.: Sheriff

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-time convicted Navarre felon was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Dec. 27, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy Brooks Dolan, 42, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy