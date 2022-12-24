Alabama woman killed after crashing car into high school building

An Alabama woman was killed Friday morning after her car struck a school building, police said.

Flomaton police said a 21-year-old Atmore woman, who they did not immediately identify, drove her car into the Flomaton High School building at approximately midnight on Friday.

The school, located on Highway 31 did not appear to be significantly damaged.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was apparently alone in the car when it crashed.