ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Flights from PDX delayed, canceled on one of airport's busiest travel days

PORTLAND, Ore. — Passengers are facing delays and cancellations at the Portland International Airport due to the freezing winds, ice, and frozen precipitation brought on by the winter storm. Early Friday morning, Alaska Airlines announced that all Alaska and Horizon flights into and out of Portland had been canceled...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes

SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes I-84 westbound at Grand Ave. in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 westbound is closed at Grand Avenue in Portland after a crash involving several vehicles, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near the Grand Avenue exit. According to Portland Police, first responders needed to extricate someone...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
KATU.com

Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

I-84 eastbound at Bonneville Dam exit reopens after deadly crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — I-84 eastbound was closed at the Bonneville Dam exit due to a deadly crash Tuesday. The closure was from Troutdale to the Eagle Creek exit. The eastbound lanes have been reopened. It was not clear if the crash was weather related. Oregon State Police is investigating.
TROUTDALE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy