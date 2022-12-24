Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Salem woman, disabled father stranded for days during Southwest Airlines chaos
SALEM, Ore. — It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime for Salem resident Ashley Kramer and her father. It has now turned into a disaster. Ashley and her father are stuck in St. Louis on a flight layover after a cruise and trip to Disney. They...
KATU.com
Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
KATU.com
Tens of thousands still without power in Portland-metro area after windstorm
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Peacock Lane, families and kids, on foot and in cars, were hoping to see the holiday lights Tuesday afternoon. But they were only to be met with darkness. "There’s no lights!" said Dara Boush, a Peacock Lane resident. Residents on Peacock Lane said the...
KATU.com
Strong winds, gusts expected overnight through Tuesday in Portland area, coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — First it was freezing rain, sleet and snow. Then it was buckets of rain, and now the Portland area is facing a blustery overnight and Tuesday. A wind advisory from the National Weather Service will go into effect at 2 a.m. and will run to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
KATU.com
Flights from PDX delayed, canceled on one of airport's busiest travel days
PORTLAND, Ore. — Passengers are facing delays and cancellations at the Portland International Airport due to the freezing winds, ice, and frozen precipitation brought on by the winter storm. Early Friday morning, Alaska Airlines announced that all Alaska and Horizon flights into and out of Portland had been canceled...
kezi.com
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
kptv.com
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
KATU.com
Winds rip the roof off Barbur Transit Center, down trees; rain causes flooding
PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds ripped off a large chunk of the awning at the Barbur Boulevard Park and Ride in Southwest Portland, downed trees and knocked out power to more than 100,000 power customers, as heavy rain caused flooding throughout the region Tuesday. The strength of the wind...
KATU.com
Crash closes I-84 westbound at Grand Ave. in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 westbound is closed at Grand Avenue in Portland after a crash involving several vehicles, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near the Grand Avenue exit. According to Portland Police, first responders needed to extricate someone...
KATU.com
Truck drivers think of family as they weather holiday storm on I-84
TROUTDALE, Ore. — As many families gather around the table this Holiday, truck drivers at a Troutdale truck stop prepare to spend another night in their rigs with winter weather throwing a wrench through their holiday plans. "I got two little baby girls I didn't get to go home...
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
KATU.com
Ice and snow melt as new storm approaches PNW, bringing wind, rain - and warmer temps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Christmas Day brought warmer temperatures through the Willamette Valley area, thawing out the immobilizing ice and snow. However, although the snow will continue to disappear, a new storm is approaching the Pacific Northwest. A strong winter tempest is taking shape in the Pacific Ocean, with the...
KATU.com
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
Channel 6000
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
KATU.com
I-84 eastbound at Bonneville Dam exit reopens after deadly crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — I-84 eastbound was closed at the Bonneville Dam exit due to a deadly crash Tuesday. The closure was from Troutdale to the Eagle Creek exit. The eastbound lanes have been reopened. It was not clear if the crash was weather related. Oregon State Police is investigating.
focushillsboro.com
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
