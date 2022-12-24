ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weldon, CA

Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16.

Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office.

According to CHP, the driver that struck Peterson left the scene. The driver was contacted at home the next morning but was not arrested.

The coroner’s office said Peterson was declared dead at the scene.

