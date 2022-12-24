Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Dallas. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
"Jordan, Russell, Chamberlain, Bird, Magic, those guys wouldn't want to team up with great players" — Larry Brown on the rise of super teams
Larry Brown thinks super teams should never exist in basketball.
How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request
Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
On this day: Boston Celtics field NBA's first All-Black starting five
On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise made history by starting the first all-Black starting five in NBA history back in 1964. The Celtics were on the road to play a regular season game with the (then) St. Louis (now, Atlanta) Hawks when Hall of Fame power forward Tommy Heinsohn ended up a scratch due to an injury he sustained previously.
Joe Mazzulla Made Late Scratch ‘Minutes’ Before Celtics-Rockets
The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to three games Tuesday, knocking off the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. They had to do so without their interim head coach, however. Joe Mazzulla was scratched from the game just minutes before tipoff with what the team described as “eye irritation.” Mazzulla...
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Luka Doncic Made Funny Request After Record-Breaking Game
To say Luka Doncic stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday night at American Airlines Center would be a significant understatement. Doncic recorded a triple-double the likes of which the NBA had never seen in the Mavericks’ overtime win over the Knicks. The fifth-year guard scored 60 points, pulled down 21 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to lead Dallas to its fourth consecutive victory.
Marcus Smart Trolls Celtics Fans With Holiday Announcement
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will never forget Christmas Day 2022. Not only did Smart help Boston secure a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, but the veteran guard made a personal announcement late in the evening — sharing his engagement with Celtics fans on social media.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Shootout Loss To Senators
The Bruins emerged from their holiday break Tuesday night with just one point after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Boston came back in the third period to tie the game but couldn’t get the job finished thanks in part to a stellar 49-save performance from Cam Talbot for Ottawa.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Caps Off Road Trip With 3-1 Win Vs. Devils
For the second time in three games, the Boston Bruins defeat the New Jersey Devils on their ice, 3-1 at Prudential Center on Wednesday night. The Bruins improved to 28-4-3 this season, while the Devils fell to 22-11-2 on their campaign and notched their sixth consecutive home loss. full box...
Unspecified ‘Security Threat’ Delays Start Of Spurs-Jazz NBA Game
Fans in San Antonio had to wait a tad for their post-Christmas NBA fix. Tip-off of the Spurs’ matchup with the Utah Jazz on Monday was delayed from 7 p.m. CT to 7:40 p.m. for an undisclosed “security threat,” media covering the game reported. The unspecified threat “impacted fans entering AT&T Center,” according to an official statement.
Jaylen Brown Explains Christmas Day Scuffle With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Not all was merry between Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Christmas Day. With the Celtics well on their way to a 139-118 victory at TD Garden, Brown and Antetokounmpo got into a heated on-court tussle late in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo took exception...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins have three more games before the calendar flips to 2023. The stretch between Christmas and New Year’s begins Tuesday night when the Bruins travel to Ottawa for a date with the Senators. The teams sit on opposite ends of the spectrum, with Boston atop the NHL standings and Ottawa last in the Atlantic Division, but the Sens handed the B’s one of their four regulation losses back on Oct. 18.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Pastrnak, Carlo, Sweeney & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. The 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins continues to be a start that...
Bruins, Senators Among League Leaders In Power Play Percentage
The Ottawa Senators welcome the Boston Bruins to the Canadian Tire Centre after the Christmas holiday break. Both teams sit amongst the top five teams in the league for power play percentage going into Tuesday night’s game. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented...
