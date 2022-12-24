Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
DEA: Fentanyl seizures double this year, and half of the total comes from Arizona
PHOENIX - A record number of fentanyl was seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2022, and about half of the nation's total comes from Arizona. The DEA reiterates that fentanyl is the deadliest drug facing this country as it’s 50 times more potent than heroin and just two milligrams, or about the amount that can fit on the tip of a pen, is considered a lethal dose.
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
yumadailynews.com
Health officials alert locals about an increase in viral infections
YUMA - Public health officers and healthcare leaders across Yuma and the state have been sounding the alarm for public action in the face of a concerning and continued rise in viral infection. Healthcare providers in Arizona have been recording the highest number of flu cases ever recorded at this...
Pima County Health Director to join Hobbs' cabinet
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen would be joining her administration as the next Arizona Department of Health Services Director.
KOLD-TV
PACC having to euthanize dogs, Humane Society of Southern Arizona also dealing with capacity crisis ahead of the New Year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Animal shelters are at capacity across the southern Arizona and now Pima Animal Care Center has a Euthanasia list because of it. Lisa Royal is the Deputy Director at PACC and said the holidays helped. “Just before Christmas was 536 dogs in the shelter...
Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona
This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
Former AZ Border Patrol agent ordered to pay $151K for helping to smuggle drugs
TUCSON, Ariz. — A former Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for using his patrol vehicle to help smuggle drugs into Arizona. Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 36, of Vail was ordered earlier this month to pay $151,000 to the Border Patrol to compensate for the time he spent engaging in criminal activity while working for the federal agency, prosecutors say.
santanvalley.com
Rise in respiratory illnesses sparks long emergency room wait times statewide
Public health officers and healthcare leaders across Arizona are sounding the alarm for public action in the face of a concerning and continued rise in viral infection. The call from the Arizona Local Health Officers Association (ALHOA) and hospital leaders comes as Arizona is recording the highest number of flu cases ever recorded at this point in the flu season.
Ex-Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for drugs, bribery
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for trafficking drugs and taking bribes on the job.
kjzz.org
Arizona now has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state
Arizona has surpassed Mississippi to become the state with the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first COVID-19 death in Arizona was reported March 20, 2020 and more than 32,000 deaths have followed....
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Announces Grant Money Going to Combat the Opioid Epidemic in Rural Counties
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) announced that over 2 million in grant funding would be going to service organizations in rural counties to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. “Our office has been leading and is continuing to hold accountable manufacturers, marketers, and distributors who have contributed to...
KOLD-TV
PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
KOLD-TV
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s falling vaccination rates could lead to serious health issues in future
Vaccination rates among schoolchildren in Arizona have steadily declined since 2012, but the Covid pandemic accelerated the drop across the state. The trend is unlikely to reverse any time soon, which could result in serious health consequences for Arizonans in the future, experts fear.
KGUN 9
CCSO: Douglas couple dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple died near Douglas Tuesday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Both people were age 47. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Douglas Fire crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres. Neighbors told...
KSNB Local4
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Changing perceptions of cannabis boost community impact of dispensaries
Cannabis use in Arizona has come a long way. From the early days when the state legalized medical marijuana use and possession in 2010, to recreational use in 2020, and now looking ahead at upcoming milestones, there has been a drastic change in the way cannabis is perceived. About a...
stnonline.com
Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus
A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
AZFamily
Arizona Humane Society seeks loving family for special needs pup Hershey
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special needs Australian Shepherd mix puppy needs a home after coming from the Navajo Nation as part of the AHS Project Reach Out Program. Hershey has a severe heart murmur that needs extra loving care and attention. Veterinarians on staff believe the murmur might be caused by abnormalities in his heart valves and while some pups may go on to be okay in the long run, the condition may turn into congestive heart failure. AHS says that Hershey was a stray, so the cause of the murmur is unknown. His adoption fee has been waived because of his condition, and AHS recommends that Hershey’s future family speak with a vet and consider chest x-rays, heart and ultrasounds, and possibly even with a cardiologist for proper medication and management. All care will need to be at the adopter’s expense.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
