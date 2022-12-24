ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

DEA: Fentanyl seizures double this year, and half of the total comes from Arizona

PHOENIX - A record number of fentanyl was seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2022, and about half of the nation's total comes from Arizona. The DEA reiterates that fentanyl is the deadliest drug facing this country as it’s 50 times more potent than heroin and just two milligrams, or about the amount that can fit on the tip of a pen, is considered a lethal dose.
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Health officials alert locals about an increase in viral infections

YUMA - Public health officers and healthcare leaders across Yuma and the state have been sounding the alarm for public action in the face of a concerning and continued rise in viral infection. Healthcare providers in Arizona have been recording the highest number of flu cases ever recorded at this...
YUMA, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona

This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Former AZ Border Patrol agent ordered to pay $151K for helping to smuggle drugs

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for using his patrol vehicle to help smuggle drugs into Arizona. Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 36, of Vail was ordered earlier this month to pay $151,000 to the Border Patrol to compensate for the time he spent engaging in criminal activity while working for the federal agency, prosecutors say.
ARIZONA STATE
santanvalley.com

Rise in respiratory illnesses sparks long emergency room wait times statewide

Public health officers and healthcare leaders across Arizona are sounding the alarm for public action in the face of a concerning and continued rise in viral infection. The call from the Arizona Local Health Officers Association (ALHOA) and hospital leaders comes as Arizona is recording the highest number of flu cases ever recorded at this point in the flu season.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona now has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state

Arizona has surpassed Mississippi to become the state with the highest per capita death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first COVID-19 death in Arizona was reported March 20, 2020 and more than 32,000 deaths have followed....
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

CCSO: Douglas couple dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple died near Douglas Tuesday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Both people were age 47. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Douglas Fire crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres. Neighbors told...
TUCSON, AZ
KSNB Local4

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
stnonline.com

Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus

A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society seeks loving family for special needs pup Hershey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special needs Australian Shepherd mix puppy needs a home after coming from the Navajo Nation as part of the AHS Project Reach Out Program. Hershey has a severe heart murmur that needs extra loving care and attention. Veterinarians on staff believe the murmur might be caused by abnormalities in his heart valves and while some pups may go on to be okay in the long run, the condition may turn into congestive heart failure. AHS says that Hershey was a stray, so the cause of the murmur is unknown. His adoption fee has been waived because of his condition, and AHS recommends that Hershey’s future family speak with a vet and consider chest x-rays, heart and ultrasounds, and possibly even with a cardiologist for proper medication and management. All care will need to be at the adopter’s expense.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
TUCSON, AZ

