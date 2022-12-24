Read full article on original website
Reds sign former Yankees catcher
Cincinatti announced Tuesday afternoon that is has signed catcher Austin Romine to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 2022 was busy for Romine. He started this season in Los Angeles after signing with the Angels in March. He...
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
ClutchPoints
Dodgers already building another star pitcher for 2023
Shelby Miller is looking to turn his career around with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles in 2023. His signing flew under the radar, but Mark Prior and the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their pitchers bodes well for Miller.
Lakers News: L.A. Could Target This Ex-Laker In Kendrick Nunn Trade
A 2020 champ could be had for cheap.
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Open To Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Four-time champ could don the purple and gold.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game
It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Blockbuster Win-Now Trade for LA
This would definitely turn them into a contender.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Lakers News: Insider Paints Grim Picture for Potential Win-Now Trade for LA
Are the Lakers even good enough to make a win-now move?
Trail Blazers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
If your NBA team isn’t a serious title contender or rebuilding, you’ve surely heard this before: “It’s time to blow it up.”. Some will argue that the worst place to be in the NBA is in the middle. After all, the league’s best teams get to...
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
The majority of the Red Sox's rotation are either oft-injured or relatively inexperienced but one reliable arm remains, for now.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on remaining offseason moves
Despite the exciting news last night of Sean Murphy inking an extension with the team, the Braves have been one of the quieter teams this offseason. They did make the trade to acquire Murphy with the Athletics, but they’ve spent less than $3 million on free agents thus far, and while the team doesn’t have many glaring needs, shortstop and left field could have been upgraded in some capacity.
Angels Roster News: Halos Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Pact
He played in Double-A and Triple-A with the Halos last season.
Yardbarker
Former All-Star is designated for assignment by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Pirates To Continue Storied Career
The Boston Red Sox will not bring back left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for another year despite the lack of quality options in the rotation.
