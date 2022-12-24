Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Chapter 4 - Battle to Save the World
While yours and Aria's efforts to investigate the four Seaslight might seem to have proved fruitless, a new revelation is shortly to come in Chapter 4 of Harvestella. After talking with the Unicorn in Unicorn Forest, and investigating the Castle Boundary in Appendix: Castle Lewis Investigation, the next morning you wake up to receive mail from the from the "Castle Lewis Times" announcing that a Coming of Age ceremony was recently held for Princess Liddell.
IGN
Where to Find Frogs in Fortnite
You might have noticed quite a few critters occupying Battle Royale Island in recent chapters of Fortnite. Perhaps you have even heard some telltale croaks around the island from one of its smaller critters: Frogs!. Frogs are a wildlife critter that can be found around Battle Royale Island, typically around...
IGN
M4-1 - Pursue the Remnants Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M4-1 series of Missions, titled "Pursue the Remnants". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!
IGN
M2-2 - Monster Reports Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M2-2 series of Missions, titled "Monster Reports". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!. M2-2-1:...
IGN
M3-2 - Major Offensives
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M3-2 series of Missions, titled "Major Offensives". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!. M3-2-1:...
IGN
Train Hideout Memories
The Train Hideout missions become available after you unlock the Train Hideout during Sequence 3. Follow the Assassin icon to find the train. You can Fast Travel to the train by pressing and holding square/X when the train icon is selected on the world map. Agnes is your contact to start these memories.</span>
IGN
Best Late Lord of the Rings Gifts
Shopping for friends and family can sometimes be difficult, especially if you're not sure what they're into. However, if you've got a Lord of the Rings fan on your holiday shopping list this year - you're in luck!. The Lord of the Rings is one of the most popular movie...
IGN
M1-5 - Special Ops Weapons Laboratory Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the MX-X series of Missions, titled "Special Ops Weapons Laboratory". M1-5-1: Special Ops WeaponsM1-5-2: Special Ops Weapons Return- M1-5-4: Shinra Machines Unit<meta />M1-5-5: Better Death Machines<meta /> - For more Collectible locations, check out our Story...
IGN
The Ten Best Games for Playdate in 2022
For the last year and a half now, I’ve been quietly publishing a little column once or twice a month where I just talk about nifty little indie games I’m playing that are doing something unique – whether that’s mechanically, narratively, artistically, or otherwise. You’re going...
IGN
The 3 Funniest Gaming Stories of 2022 - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, we're taking a look back at the funniest gaming stories to come across IGN this year. While we had plenty of series stories, from major acquisitions to triple-A games being delayed, we also had a few that made us snort chuckle while drinking our morning coffee. From EA making literally every gamer made with a single tweet, to a newly-announced game about a squirrel with a gun who's name is Conker, and somehow getting Doom to run on something that doesn't even play video games, it's been a crazy year. And we also have a very important message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
IGN
Dark and Darker Playtest Schedule
Dark and Darker, an upcoming first-person PvPvP game, was made available for Alpha playtesting in December 2022. Following two previous playtests, Alpha Playtest #3 went live on December 16, 2022 and concluded on December 26, 2022. Next Dark and Darker Playtest. Following the conclusion of the December 2022 playtest, the...
IGN
Infinite Lagrange Comes to PC
Your new favorite sci-fi strategy game, Infinite Lagrange, is officially coming to PC. Infinite Lagrange is a massive, online sci-fi space simulation game that has been one of the best-rated titles in the strategy category since it debuted. It’s been ranked at the top of the download & recommendation list in the Apple app store and currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars with several thousand reviews. Now, developer NetEase, one of China’s top game studios, is bringing their beautiful and ambitious sci-fi strategy game to PC this holiday season with various visual and technical upgrades. Specular reflection, collision monitoring, and frame rate increases are just a few of the enhancements in the PC update. Comparing before and after screenshots, you can see the ships dynamically reflecting light sources around them. The visual differences are evident at a glance. The collision monitoring minimizes model penetration while also impacting players’ war strategy.
IGN
Appendix - Castle Lewis Investigation
As Chapter 3 of Harvestella draws to a close, you and Aria are left to remenisce on your investigation of all the Seaslight in Lethe, Nemea, Shatolla, and Argene. Though you have faced much together, you seem to still be missing the bigger picture. That same night, the Great Fire...
IGN
Fortnite Sky Jellies Location and How to Use
You might have spotted these adorable glowing Sky Jellies as you dashed around Battle Royale Island in Fortnite Chapter 4. But what you might not have known is that these critters can be used to restore your health and shields!. On this page of IGN's Fortnite wiki guide, you find...
IGN
Steinbjorn Set
"Armor crafted from Slumber Stones, it offers excellent protection from sharp blades and blunt objects." The Steinbjorn set boosts STRENGTH and DEFENSE. Equipping the Steinbjorn Plackart grants the Bloodthirsty Retaliation perk. After significant damage is taken, Kratos' attacks will restore some lost Health for a time. The Steinbjorn Gauntlets grants Stunning Retaliation I. When Kratos takes damage, there is a Moderate LUCK chance to stagger and inflict 25 Stun damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken. Adding the Steinbjorn Waist Guard grants Stunning Retaliation II, which increases the Stun Damage to 50.
IGN
Didn't Get a PS5? Get One For Yourself Now at Walmart (With God of War Ragnarok)
Many of us know the disappointment of opening our final present on Christmas, or other gift-giving holidays, and not seeing that one gift we truly yearned for (imagine my own soul-crushing sadness when I didn't get a Nintendo 64 for Christmas as a child and, therefore, couldn't play WaveRace 64).
IGN
Fortnite Kinetic Ore: How to Travel Distance
Many new interesting locations popped up with the new Fortnite map in Fortnite Chapter 4, including Shattered Slabs. These bright mining quarry is filled with sharp slabs of stone and the occasional strange giant blue crystal: Kinetic Ore. On this page of IGN's Fortnite wiki guide, you can find Kinetic...
IGN
Medic - Official Overview Trailer
In Medic, you will become a true war hero. Survive the horror of the Pacific Front where bombs fall from the sky and rifle bullets cut the air. You are the last hope of your wounded companions. Your decisions will change the course of the battle, but not all of them will be easy to make. Medic is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
IGN
Garmantuous Bounty
After slowly chipping away at the G3 by taking down the cartel's highest-ranking officers, it's finally time to kill the big boss, Garmantuous. Garmantuous has remained in command of Earth since his initial invasion so you'll need to return home to save humanity and free the universe from the clutches of this dastardly villain.
IGN
Scientists Simulate Baby Wormhole
Scientists recently developed a quantum experiment to observe the dynamics of a simulated baby wormhole, but they're a long way off from creating a traversable physical portal. As reported by The Guardian, a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday documented a recent test that a group of researchers...
Comments / 0