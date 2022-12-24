Friday's Scores

NEW YORK (AP) — After ascending into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 22 Xavier kept rolling on the road. Jack Nunge had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Musketeers won their seventh straight game by holding off St. John’s 84-79 on Wednesday night. The high-scoring Musketeers (11-3, 3-0 Big East) built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half before fending off a late comeback, setting up a showdown against No. 2 UConn at home Saturday. Souley Boum had 17 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Zach Freemantle added 14 points and nine boards. “We held on for dear life, obviously,” said Sean Miller, in the first season of his second stint as Xavier coach. “We hung in there and were able to finish the game.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO