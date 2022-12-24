McFarland cross country: Maya Thompson signs letter of intent to run at Ripon College

After running on the Spartans’ cross country team, McFarland senior Maya Thompson will continue her cross country career at the next level.

Thompson signed her letter of intent this week to run at Ripon College next fall on their women’s cross country team.

“I decided to go to Ripon because I was aiming for going towards a smaller college because I want smaller classes to build a better relationship with my professor,” said Thompson. “I also wanted to stay in Wisconsin because I wanted to be closer to my family.”

Thompson received a scholarship which will cover all tuition. At Ripon College, Thompson plans to go into preschool education, hoping to become an ESL teacher.

“I have a lot of family members that are teachers and work with students, and I’ve got a few opportunities to shadow my godfather’s wife, and I just really liked the experience,” said Thompson. “My mom is also a teacher at the high school, and I just want to make an impact on students like she does.”

In her first season as a varsity runner, Thompson finished 21st at the Rock Valley Conference Championships. As a senior, Thompson took 24th at the conference race.

Thompson was one of the senior leaders on the squad to get everyone involved, becoming close with her teammates and coaches.

“They are like family to me, and the proudest moment I had was when the boys qualified for state because they were the underdogs,” said Thompson. “Even though I didn’t qualify for state, I was just really proud and happy to see my teammates succeed and move on to a really big accomplishment.”

At sectionals this season, Thompson placed 70th with a time of 25:01.9. As a junior, Thompson ran 47th at sectionals with a time of 22:43.1.

Thompson will be joining the Ripon women’s team that won three events last season, including a first-place finish at the Midwest Conference Championships.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people,” said Thompson. “I like being social and I’m excited for the cross country season next fall because I’ve been training really hard and I’ve definitely noticed some time dropping on my 5K races.”

Thompson was a two-year varsity runner for the Spartans.

“I want to thank my mom for being constantly supportive and allowing me to have great opportunities in my sports career,” said Thompson. “I want to thank all my cross country coaches and my track coaches for being so supportive and giving me the training, which has got me to this point and also my teammates and friends.”

“Congratulations to Maya Thompson who signed her letter of intent to run track and cross-country at Ripon College,” the McFarland cross country coaching staff said in a statement. “Maya is extremely involved in many different student groups here at MHS and will take all of these experiences in leadership with her as a student-athlete at Ripon. The “Long Blue Line” from the McFarland cross-country and track program continues to be well-represented at the university level. Way to go Maya!”