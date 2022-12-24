ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsmere, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

SD1 presents Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local companies

Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) has presented the 2022 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment. The...
BURLINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone Co. Judge Executive Gary Moore named to national Opioid Solutions Leadership Network

Four Kentucky leaders, including three board members at the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), have been selected to the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, a national cohort of county officials and leaders pursuing effective implementation of opioid settlement funds. This week the National Association of Counties (NACo) named Boone County Judge/Executive...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Applications open for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs at NKU; two summer sessions

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a three-week residential summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design, is taking applications for its summer 2023 program at KentuckyGSE.com for students currently in grades 9-11. The program will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11 – July 1, and July 9-29.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More student Ashley Albrinck awarded ESU scholarship to study Shakespeare at Oxford

Thomas More University student Ashley Albrinck, a junior English major, has been awarded the English-Speaking Union (ESU) Scholarship presented by the English-Speaking Union Kentucky Branch. Albrinck is set to study Shakespeare at the University of Oxford in England next summer. A Cincinnati native and graduate of Mercy McAuley High School,...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Rotary Club of Florence opens its nominations for Teacher of Year in Boone County, deadline Feb. 10

The Rotary Club of Florence has opened its nominations for the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. The nomination form is open until Friday, February 10, 2023. A candidate for Rotary Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school (public or private), pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, who is planning to continue in an active teaching status. (Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration).
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

