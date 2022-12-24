Read full article on original website
Bill and Betsy Scheben leave legacy of service to City of Union — and their senior living community
The Scheben family has been a part of the Union community for generations. When the Northern Kentucky city was just forming, the family members were farmers, innovators, business owners, and leaders in the city’s development. For some, the growth of a city is a large burden to carry. For...
SD1 presents Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local companies
Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) has presented the 2022 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment. The...
GROW-ing through learning career assessment sessions by Learning Grove continue at library
“What do you want to do with the rest of your life?” It’s an all-too-common question and one that sometimes isn’t exactly the easiest to answer. If you’ve had trouble with the question yourself, an event series at the Kenton County Public library in Covington is ready to help you find the answer.
Open letter: NKyTribune is gift that keeps on giving; please support our campaign to double your own gift
The Northern Kentucky Tribune gives you a generous gift every day of the year — the gift of a true, honest community newspaper, just as its founders promised to do nearly eight years ago. True to that promise, the Northern Kentucky Tribune team, continues to provide free access to...
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
Boone Co. Judge Executive Gary Moore named to national Opioid Solutions Leadership Network
Four Kentucky leaders, including three board members at the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), have been selected to the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, a national cohort of county officials and leaders pursuing effective implementation of opioid settlement funds. This week the National Association of Counties (NACo) named Boone County Judge/Executive...
Former police officer Jim Wendeln manages Parish Kitchen, dedicated to serving the hungry and needy
The transition wasn’t difficult at all. At least it wasn’t for Jim Wendeln. The Covington native served as a Villa Hills police office for 39 years. Now he’s the Parish Kitchen Manager – a ministry of the Diocese of Covington – at 1561 Madison Avenue.
City of Covington says ‘farewell’ and thanks to Commissioner Michelle Williams upon retirement
The Covington Board of Commissioners said “farewell” to its longest-serving member, Michelle Williams, on Dec. 20 with a formal resolution and a gift of an engraved wooden keepsake box. Mostly, however, they told stories. Stories that spoke to their gratitude for Williams’ service and for her advocacy on...
In the market for a new home? The City of Covington will provide mortgage assistance in qualifying areas
The City of Covington is setting aside an additional $500,000 in federal funds to help people buy homes in certain neighborhoods where it wants to spur homeownership. Homebuyers could receive grants of up to $15,000 under the new ARPA Mortgage Assistance Program approved by the Board of Commissioners on Nov. 15.
KY Court of Appeals: Campbell Board of Education can’t use eminent domain to take former DAV site
In a legal victory for the city of Cold Spring, the Kentucky Court of Appeals has stopped the transfer of the former Disabled American Veterans property on U.S. 27 and Industrial Road to the Campbell County School District. The property has been called the top development site in Campbell County....
All lanes now open on I-75 North in Gallatin County; warming trend underway, but be careful on the roads
Both lanes of Interstate 71 North in Gallatin County were openedf to traffic Sunday. A series of lane closures had been in effect on a portion of the interstate since Thursday morning due to slick conditions brought on by the arctic front that led to multiple stalled trucks and cars.
Florence Rotary Club presents $30k to Gateway CTC for John and Connie Salyers Hand Up Grants
The Rotary Club of Florence honored the late Rotarian and his wife, John and Connie Salyers, by partnering with Gateway Community & Technical College to establish the Hand Up Grant, an emergency fund grant that will help financially support eligible Gateway CTC students in Northern Kentucky. Florence Rotarian Greg Palmer...
Campbell County’s Michael Breetz started Licking Valley Cattle Co. to raise farm-to-table natural beef
He lived on a ranch in Campbell County along the Licking River for some 40 years — so it was only natural for Michael Breetz to raise cattle. But it took him more than 30-years to really get started. “I worked in construction for HGC for 30-plus years,” he...
Applications open for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs at NKU; two summer sessions
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a three-week residential summer program where Kentucky teens focus on product innovation and business model design, is taking applications for its summer 2023 program at KentuckyGSE.com for students currently in grades 9-11. The program will take place at Northern Kentucky University in two separate sessions: June 11 – July 1, and July 9-29.
Travelling Foodie Raymond Cua takes you on a special food, drink journey around your home region
On this extended holiday, its time to count our blessings — and also to get a glimpse of what the rest of the world knows about us now, thanks to the Travelling Foodie, Raymond Cua, who spent four days in Covington, eating and drinking his way around the region.
Covington officials place six-month moratorium on new short-term rental licenses in the city
Saying the situation has “gotten out of control,” the Covington Board of Commissioners approved two ordinances on Tuesday night that establish a six-month moratorium on the licensing of short-term rental properties in the city. The votes were passed on an emergency basis, meaning the ordinances take effect immediately...
Thomas More student Ashley Albrinck awarded ESU scholarship to study Shakespeare at Oxford
Thomas More University student Ashley Albrinck, a junior English major, has been awarded the English-Speaking Union (ESU) Scholarship presented by the English-Speaking Union Kentucky Branch. Albrinck is set to study Shakespeare at the University of Oxford in England next summer. A Cincinnati native and graduate of Mercy McAuley High School,...
Covington approves temporary moratorium on new short-term rentals; Williams honored in last meeting
In a surprise, emergency addition to Tuesday’s legislative meeting, Commissioners voted to approve a temporary moratorium on the city’s acceptance, review, and processing of new license applications for short-term rental dwellings. “We need to have a motion here to declare the emergency and then to adopt the ordinance,”...
Rotary Club of Florence opens its nominations for Teacher of Year in Boone County, deadline Feb. 10
The Rotary Club of Florence has opened its nominations for the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. The nomination form is open until Friday, February 10, 2023. A candidate for Rotary Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school (public or private), pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, who is planning to continue in an active teaching status. (Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration).
COVID update: Boone, Kenton among counties with 100+ cases; KY total deaths equal city of Ft. Thomas
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose during the past week, deaths and overall hospitalizations saw a decline, according to the latest report issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. State public health officials say there were 6,376 new cases during the last seven days,...
