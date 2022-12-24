No holiday tradition combines such a blend of melancholy and hope as tuning into the 1946 holiday classic "It's A Wonderful Life." Directed by Frank Capra, the film follows frustrated businessman George Bailey (James Stewart) who, after feeling his life is worth nothing during the Christmas season, meets his guardian angel (Henry Travers), who shows what the lives of those he loves would be like if he's not around. Despite initially failing at the box office during its original release (via Outsider), the film has since gone on to become a revered holiday classic, thanks in large part to the film going into the public domain, which allowed TV channels to play it constantly during the holiday season (via BBC Arts).

