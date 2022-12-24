Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Hopkins Called ‘A Change of Season’ Co-Star Shirley MacLaine ‘The Most Obnoxious Actor’
Here's a look at the relationship between 'A Change of Season' co-stars Anthony Hopkins and Shirley MacLaine, which involved the former calling the latter 'the most obnoxious actor'.
Diane McBain Dies: Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ Co-Star, ‘Surfside 6’ Actor Was 81
Diane McBain, whose quick rise to fame as a young Warner Bros. contract player in the early 1960s soon had her starring in the ABC series Surfside 6 and co-starring opposite Elvis Presley in 1966’s Spinout, died of liver cancer today at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. She was 81. Her death was announced by her friend Michael Gregg Michaud. McBain and Michaud co-authored her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. “It is with great sadness that I report actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” Michaud...
Edie Landau Dies: ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’ Film Producer & National Telefilm Associates Executive Was 95
Edyth “Edie” Landau, producer of The David Susskind Show and Long Day’s Journey Into Night as well an executive at National Telefilm Associates, died in her home on December 24, 2022. She was 95. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Jo Mersa Marley Dies: Reggae Artist & Bob Marley's Grandson Was 31 Related Story Marcus Coloma Did Not Film Final 'General Hospital' Scenes "Due To Health Issues" The producer was born on July 15, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. After graduating college she moved to New York City to pursue a career in entertainment where she became an executive at National Telefilm...
Inside Late Actor Mickey Rooney’s Career and Private Life: ‘Life Threw Him Many Curveballs’
In a life filled with exceptional highs and devastating lows, 1979 was a very good year for Mickey Rooney. The performer made his Broadway debut in Sugar Babies that fall, becoming the Great White Way’s hottest “new” star at age 59. “There’s no feeling like facing a...
John Wayne Realized He Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’ Rejecting an Iconic Role That Went to Clint Eastwood
Actor John Wayne felt terrible regret after turning down an iconic movie role that ultimately went to fellow Western star Clint Eastwood.
John Wayne Said 1 Christmas Movie Made Him Realize He Couldn’t Play a Young Hero Anymore
Actor John Wayne once referred to a Christmas-released movie that he starred in as the film that made him realize that he couldn't play the young hero anymore.
‘Red River’: John Wayne Refused to Ever Let His Character ‘Cringe’
'Red River' actor John Wayne understood what the audience wanted in his character, so he refused to let Howard Hawks convince him to 'cringe' in the film.
Matt Damon Reveals George Clooney Once Defecated in Richard Kind's Litter Box as a Prank
Watch: Matt Damon Hilariously Roasts BFF George Clooney. Matt Damon is a s--tty storyteller. In this exclusive sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors—airing Dec. 28 on CBS—Matt pays homage to his friend and honoree George Clooney in a speech that, at least to start, seems harmless enough.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg reveals her will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life: 'Try it'
Future filmmakers of the world: You do not have Whoopi Goldberg's blessing to make a movie about her life. During a spirited discussion about the morality of director Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe-centric movie Blonde, The View moderator and Oscar-winning actress revealed that her will stipulates certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Said 1 Previous Co-Star Tried to Destroy His Career on ‘Riverboat’ Set
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
The Role Of George In It's A Wonderful Life Was Almost Played By Cary Grant
No holiday tradition combines such a blend of melancholy and hope as tuning into the 1946 holiday classic "It's A Wonderful Life." Directed by Frank Capra, the film follows frustrated businessman George Bailey (James Stewart) who, after feeling his life is worth nothing during the Christmas season, meets his guardian angel (Henry Travers), who shows what the lives of those he loves would be like if he's not around. Despite initially failing at the box office during its original release (via Outsider), the film has since gone on to become a revered holiday classic, thanks in large part to the film going into the public domain, which allowed TV channels to play it constantly during the holiday season (via BBC Arts).
Why Is Everyone in ‘Babylon’ Doing So Much Cocaine?
There’s a lot to digest in Damien Chazelle’s overstuffed Hollywood epic, “Babylon.” The story of three disparate movie denziens (played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva) trying to survive the transition between the silent era and the talkies boasts some stellar performances, but what people might remember after the credits roll is just how wild Chazelle’s hedonistic world is. As he sees it, the silent era of Hollywood is packed to bursting with orgies, dancing, booze, woozy elephants, and a lot of nudity. Oh, and a ton of cocaine. To many modern-day viewers, cocaine is likely more synonymous with...
Collider
Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies
The natural response to hearing horror movie and PG-13 in the same breath is, most likely, skepticism. How scary can a movie honestly be when its rating is only a single step above Scooby-Doo? There's not much blood. Minimal swearing. No severed limbs. Yet, there's a treasure trove of films that make up for what they lack in R-rated horror tropes by doubling down with many, many scares. You see, PG-13 is not a death knell for a horror film. In fact, it opens up a wide berth of creativity in order to deliver scares without resorting to the tried and true of the slice and dice.
Howard Hawks Once Said John Wayne Had a Sixth Sense For a Bad Movie Scene
Legendary filmmaker Howard Hawks trusted John Wayne's instincts in a way that went beyond his known ability as an actor.
Martin Scorsese Said George Harrison’s Music Wasn’t That Important in His Documentary, ‘George Harrison: Living in the Material World’
Director Martin Scorsese said George Harrison's music wasn't important in his 2011 documentary, 'George Harrison: Living in the Material World.'
‘Bonanza’: Michael Landon Awkwardly Joked About Pernell Roberts Leaving the Series
Michael Landon's joke about Pernell Roberts leaving 'Bonanza' might've not landed well with the audience. Here's what he said.
Collider
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Says Goodbye in Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Video
2022 was one of the best years the horror genre has seen in a very long time. This year saw the return of many beloved franchises, new slasher darlings, and major box office success stories. However, one of the most divisive films to come out of this genre in 2022 was Halloween Ends. This conclusion to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s saga had the widest range of opinions a film has seen since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s been a couple of months now and, with the dust finally settling on Michael’s coffin, Halloween Ends is making its way to Blu-ray this week. In preparation for the release, Universal has dropped a new behind-the-scenes look at the film highlighting Jamie Lee Curtis’ legacy as Laurie Strode.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded historical epic decapitated by critics narrowly avoids the streaming guillotine
Everyone knows the story of the Three Musketeers, which has been done to death a hundred times over across various forms of media, so 1998’s The Man in the Iron Mask opted to cast its eye over Alexandre Dumas’ wider collection of associated stories in order to try and give the story as fresh a coat of paint as it was possible to muster.
James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
Comments / 0